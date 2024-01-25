Health
California follows Oregon in breaking from CDC COVID guidelines
The remaining COVID-19 guidelines that still exist around the US are starting to fade away as we approach our fourth year of living with the pandemic.
Earlier this month, California’s Department of Public Health issued a formal order to change existing COVID-19 control and prevention guidelines, reducing isolation expectations for infected individuals. The introduction of the new rules, which allow people testing positive to return to public life if they are not showing symptoms, makes California the second state to break from CDC guidelines and do away with specific isolation times, following behind Oregon, which made such changes back in May.
In California’s order, issued on Jan. 9, the changes were attributed to the reduced impact of COVID compared to past years, the availability of treatment and the changing expectations to keep people most at-risk safe while posing minimal disruptions to the public.
Fact check:CDC data shows levels of COVID-19 in wastewater, not water supply
Oregon and California limit quarantine
Oregon and California are the first states to depart from the guidelines put forth by the CDC, which still recommends at least five days of isolation after first testing positive for COVID or experiencing symptoms.
Instead, Oregonians and Californians are no longer asked to isolate for a specified period after contracting COVID. Those who experience symptoms can return to work or school after just 24 hours of being fever-free, so long as symptoms are “mild and improving.” Those who experience no apparent symptoms are no longer required to isolate at all, according to the state policies.
However, both states still suggest taking precautions if you have been infected, even if you don’t have to stay home anymore. It is still advised that you avoid contact with high-risk people and mask when around others for 10 days after testing positive or becoming sick.
“We are now at a different point in time with reduced impacts from COVID-19 compared to prior years due to broad immunity from vaccination and/or natural infection, and readily available treatments available for infected people,” Director of the California Department of Public Health Dr. Tomás Aragón said in the state order.
“Our policies and priorities for intervention are now focused on protecting those most at risk for serious illness while reducing social disruption that is disproportionate to recommendations for prevention of other endemic respiratory viral infections.”
What does the CDC recommend?
The CDC guidelines still advise isolation with or without symptoms, regardless of vaccination status.
According to the guidelines, anyone who suspects they may have COVID-19 should begin isolating, even if they have not yet tested. Once testing positive, it is advised that you isolate for five days, as you are most likely to be contagious during that time.
If you test positive without symptoms but develop symptoms during the 10 days following, the isolation clock restarts. If at the end of the five days you are fever-free for 24 hours without the assistance of medication and your symptoms have improved, you may end isolation. However, if you are still experiencing symptoms with no improvement, you should wait until you are fever-free for 24 hours and/or your symptoms are improving.
People who experience more serious symptoms of shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should isolate for an additional five days, making the total quarantine time 10 days. People who had a severe illness that resulted in hospitalization or who are immunocompromised should consult their doctor about treatment plans and isolate for at least 10 days as well.
Is COVID surging again?:Surging COVID-19 cases detected in wastewater: Could it signal a new wave?
During isolation periods, the CDC suggests you:
- Wear a high-quality mask if you must be around others at home and in public.
- Do not go places where you are unable to wear a mask.
- Do not travel.
- Stay home and separate from others as much as possible.
- Use a separate bathroom, if possible.
- Take steps to improve ventilation at home, if possible.
- Don’t share personal household items, like cups, towels, and utensils.
- Monitor your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (like trouble breathing), seek emergency medical care immediately.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2024/01/24/california-oregon-loosen-covid-rules-against-cdc-guidelines/72341261007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- House ethics probe into Matt Gaetz expands
- California follows Oregon in breaking from CDC COVID guidelines
- Hamas-run health ministry says more than 25,000 killed in Israel offensive on Gaza | BBC News
- Jon Stewart is returning to ‘The Daily Show’
- The 7 Best High-Protein Snacks for Brain Health, According to Dietitians
- Netflix password crackdown fuels sign-up surge – BBC News
- Tim Scott rallys around Trump for the Republican nomination
- Liquid biopsy: A new tool for identifying and monitoring cancer
- Joe Biden shifts focus to Donald Trump re-match in November | BBC News
- Footage shows the moment an Oklahoma trooper was hit when a passing car struck a stopped vehicle.
- Police rescue child from frozen pond
- UVM researcher studies migraine-related stigma