Health professionals on alert as strep A infections rise

Invasive group A strep (iGAS) is a rare, but potentially deadly, illness that has increased in numerous countries in recent years, especially among children.

Article content Ottawa Public Health is asking local hospitals and health professionals to be on alert for potentially deadly strep A infections as cases rise across Ontario. Health providers have been encouraged, in a memo, to watch for potential complications from group A strep infections and to consider invasive group A strep as a possible cause of severe illness.

Article content Invasive group A strep (iGAS) is a rare, but potentially deadly, illness that has increased in numerous countries in recent years, especially among children. Caused by a common bacterium, it can cause necrotizing fasciitis, also known as flesh-eating disease, meningitis and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, a life-threatening condition.

Article content Ontario has seen a sharp increase in serious infections, including among children. At least six children under the age of 10 have died of group A strep in Ontario since the beginning of October. In December alone, cases in those under 18 doubled compared to a month earlier, according to a summary released by Public Health Ontario earlier this month that includes data through to the end of December. The majority of those cases are in children under the age of 10. Cases across Ontario appear to be more serious than in previous years, according to the data. The recorded deaths mean more than eight per cent of the 74 cases involving children and youth since October 2023 were fatal. In the whole of the previous year, from Oct. 2022 to Sept. 2023, there were 12 deaths. Ottawa has also seen an increase in cases in recent months. The number of cases reported in the city since October is 2.7 times higher than during the same period in pre-pandemic years, according to Ottawa Public Health. In three months of reporting since the beginning of October, Ottawa has had 47 cases, compared to 108 cases in all of the year prior.

Article content Dr. Charles Hui, chief of infectious diseases at CHEO, said the increase in cases of invasive group A strep in young people and more deaths in Ontario compared to a year earlier appears to be a trend, similar to what has previously been seen in other parts of the world. Still, he said, the serious illnesses related to invasive group A strep remains relatively rare. “We have seen some cases at CHEO, but it is hard to get a real sense of the trend when it is a relatively rare phenomenon,” Hui said. “I think everyone has to be aware of these severe rare presentations,” Hui said, to make sure they don’t get missed. “I think that is the reason Ottawa Public Health put that out, to make sure that clinicians are aware that this is occurring at a higher rate and just to be aware of it.” Group A streptococcus is a common bacterium that can cause strep throat or some skin infections — only rarely does it cause invasive group A strep, said Hui. Hui said the increase in severe infections related to strep A is not entirely understood, but recent severe viral seasons could play a role. “Sometimes these bacteria have a portal of entry when you have a viral infection. We don’t know for sure yet, but this is what we think is potentially a factor.”

There is no vaccination against it but researchers, including some in Canada, are working on developing one. John McCormick, a professor in the department of microbiology and immunology at the University of Western Ontario, is among those studying the bacterium and working on a potential vaccine. He said the rise of more aggressive strains of strep A could be one reason cases of invasive group A strep have increased around the world. He also said children have likely had less exposure to strep bacteria in recent years than they might have had prior to the pandemic. Health experts say signs of severe illness from infection could include a prolonged fever, lethargy or a rash. And, while there is no vaccination to prevent it, Hui said parents should make sure their children are vaccinated against chicken pox as soon as they are eligible. Chickenpox is a risk factor for invasive group A strep.

