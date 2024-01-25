$49m for NUS researchers to develop biomedical innovations for age-related conditions





SINGAPORE – Researchers from the National University of Singapore’s Mechanobiology Institute (MBI) will receive $49 million from the National Research Foundation to develop technologies and treatments for age-related conditions. These conditions include infertility, chronic inflammatory diseases, muscle shrinkage and cancer. The funding, which will be used over seven years, was announced at a press conference on Jan 22. Mechanobiology is an emerging multidisciplinary field that encompasses the study of how cells and tissues sense and respond to mechanical signals or forces. These forces regulate a wide range of biological activities, such as cell migration, cell proliferation and single molecule behaviour. Led by Professor Rong Li, director of MBI, the 150 researchers will be employing state-of-the-art technologies such as high-yield molecular genomics, optical imaging and microfabrication. Among other areas, they will be studying how cells maintain tissue health and respond to injuries and ageing. Prof Li is also spearheading MBI’s efforts to discover novel technologies to treat infertility by looking at how tissue mechanics leads to maturation of ovarian follicles. According to her, the cells in a mammalian ovary go through a long and complex developmental process to reach fertilisation and develop into an embryo. “Recent advances in a variety of technologies have provided new insights into how ovarian cells communicate and drive each step along the pathway to produce a mature egg,” she said. “By using innovative 3D culture systems, live imaging and force sensors, we can map the mechanobiology of these interactions. This will help us develop new approaches for enhancing fertility treatments and ovarian health during the ageing process.” She added: “Our mission is not just to make discoveries, but also to translate them into technologies that can benefit society, by helping to prevent, diagnose and treat human diseases.” MBI will also be collaborating with teams from the National University Hospital, Nanyang Technological University, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research and overseas institutions. In separate research at MBI, Assistant Professor Tsuyoshi Hirashima and his team are using intravital tissue imaging to peek into the dynamics of sperm and egg maturation, a study that could also be translated into reversing reproductive ageing and fertility treatment. This is especially important in Singapore, where more couples are having babies later in life and the country’s total fertility rate is plunging.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/49m-for-nus-researchers-to-develop-biomedical-innovations-for-age-related-conditions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos