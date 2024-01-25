Recent studies show Black men are most at-risk for prostate cancer





CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – Black men are 1.7 times more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and 2.1 times more likely to die from prostate cancer than white men according to recent studies from the American Cancer Society and Zero Cancer. The American Cancer Society shows that this disparity between races is true for most cancers in the United States. While there is no definite answer as to why this gap exists, one radiation oncologist at Trident Medical Center, Dr. Vince Grzywacz, said genetics, environmental factors, diet, access to healthcare and environmental carcinogens seem to contribute to this disparity. According to Zero Cancer, racial bias can also play a huge role in this stating that Black men are less likely to “be offered the option of having a PSA test and are more likely than white men to be told that the benefits of the PSA test are uncertain.” Grzywacz said that he highly recommends discussing prostate examinations with your doctor. He said that most prostate cancer deaths are a result of the cancer not being caught early enough. He said that when signs and symptoms are seen, the cancer is usually much farther along and much less treatable. He said that when it is caught early enough, radiation is a common treatment for prostate cancer, and it is often successful. As an oncologist, though, it is not uncommon for Grzywacz to see cancer untreatable and in the later stages, which is never easy for him. “It can be a very difficult job at times,” Grzywacz said. “It’s a spectrum as far as you know how patients do. And a lot of the prostate cancer patients, specifically, they tolerate their treatment very well. And the treatment is very successful, thankfully, because we’re catching most patients at that early stage. But it can definitely be an emotional job at times. But, you know, seeing the patients do well and those positive success stories are kind of what helps keep you going through a tough day.” He said that when he can treat people it means so much to him. “For patients whom I’ve treated and they come back and their scans are clear, or their PSA goes down to nothing, you know, those are obviously feel good moments and that makes you feel like what you’re doing is helping to make a difference in your patients’ lives,” Grzywacz said. Grzywacz said that fortunately, many men can live with prostate cancer for decades, sometimes without ever even needing treatment. He still highly recommends discussing the idea of prostate cancer screening as it is best to catch it as early as possible. He said that the National Comprehensive Cancer Network recommends black men start considering prostate screenings as early as the age of 40 and all other men at 45. Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

