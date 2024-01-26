‘Abnormal’ animal behavior in Arizona national park, rabies possible cause





TUCSON, Ariz. – The National Park Service announced Tuesday possible rabies cases in Saguaro National Park, where wildlife have been found dead or acting strangely. “Park staff recently discovered several deceased foxes and have received reports of abnormal animal behavior in foxes and raccoons, as well as one reported incident of a bobcat biting a visitor,” the NPS said. Officials said a possible cause may be rabies. Rabies is a viral disease that is almost always fatal if untreated, according to the NPS. It spreads from an infected animal through its saliva, particularly from a bite, a scratch or contact with the animal’s mucus membrane. WHAT IS RABIES? HOW IS IT TRANSMITTED? DO YOU NEED A VACCINE? Park officials noted that no carcasses have been tested for rabies or any other cause of illness in the deceased animals. Visitors to Saguaro National Park are advised to remain at a safe and respectful distance when observing wildlife. They should also abstain from picking up or handling the animals. Those visiting the park with pets are encouraged to keep pets on a 6-foot leash at all times and remain on certain trails, the NPS said. They must also have rabies vaccinations up to date. Should visitors or their pets come into physical contact with a wild animal at the Arizona park, the NPS asked them to immediately report the incidents to park staff and to seek medical attention. HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER Rabies in the U.S. is most commonly carried by foxes, bats, skunks and raccoons, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus infects the central nervous system, which is why rabid animals behave erratically.

