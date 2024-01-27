Potential measles exposure on flight to Pearson, at ONroute and clinic: Windsor, Ont. health unit







Descrease article font size





Increase article font size





The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is issuing a public warning over the potential exposure to measles at four locations on Jan. 11 and 15. The locations involve flights from Romania to Germany and from Germany to Toronto, an ONroute location and a walk-in clinic in Windsor, Ont. The health unit says symptoms can appear seven to 21 days after exposure and can include a fever, runny nose, cough, drowsiness, irritability and red eyes. Roughly three to seven days after symptoms first appear, a rash appears on the face and may start spreading down the body, the health unit says. The measles virus spreads easily in the air and is so contagious that a person could contract measles by breathing in virus particles from an infected individual up to two hours after the infected person left a closed space. Story continues below advertisement The potential exposures occurred:

Get the latest Health IQ news.



Sent to your email, every week.



Jan. 11, 6:14 a.m. (EET) to 6:22 a.m.(CET) – Flight Lufthansa LH1661 from Timisoara Traian Vuia International Airport, Romania, to Munich Airport, Germany

Jan. 11, 12:37 p.m. (CET) to 3:02 p.m. (EST) – Flight Air Canada LH6790 from Munich Airport, Germany to Pearson International Airport, Canada

Jan. 11, 8:30 p.m. to 10:40 p.m. – Highway 401 westbound ONroute at West Lorne

Jan. 15, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – A&R Medical Centre at 1800 Tecumseh Rd. W. in Windsor Trending Now Mother on 12-hour ER wait with sick newborn: ‘How’s there only 1 doctor?’

Edmonton City Hall shooting suspect was a security guard, released manifestos The public warning comes just two days after the World Health Organization warned of an “alarming rise” in measles cases in Europe that is only accelerating. There were 42,200 measles cases across 41 WHO European Region member states in 2023 — up from 941 cases reported in all of 2022, according to WHO. The organization said in a release Wednesday that the rise in cases has accelerated in recent months, and they are expected to continue to rise unless urgent measures are taken. Canada has not seen such a dramatic increase in measles cases, reporting 12 cases in 2023 and three in 2022, according to federal data. — with files from Global News’ Eric Stober.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/10253907/southern-ontario-measles-exposure-windsor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos