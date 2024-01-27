Viruses still ‘ejected’ from toilets even when lid is closed













Add topic to email alerts



Receive an email when new articles are posted on Please provide your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted on . “

data-action=”subscribe”>

Subscribe

We were unable to process your request. Please try again later. If you continue to have this issue please contact [email protected] . Back to Healio Key takeaways: Toilet lid position before flushing has no significant impact on bathroom surface contamination with viruses.

Use of a disinfectant helped limit the amount of virus in toilet bowl water. Closing the toilet lid before flushing does not lessen the risk of contaminating bathroom surfaces with viruses, researchers found. Past studies have shown that closing a toilet lid before flushing can limit the spread of bacteria.







Simulated viruses were still ejected from a toilet with the lid down. Image: Adobe Stock



“We wanted to determine if closing the toilet lid as recommended by some would reduce the amount of viruses ejected from the toilet after flushing,” Charles P. Gerba, PhD, a professor of virology at the University of Arizona, told Healio. “Also, the toilet seat gets more contaminated because the air from the toilet bowl is forced over the toilet seat — something we wanted to assess.” For their study, Gerba and colleagues added bacteriophage MS2 — a surrogate for intestinal viruses — to toilet bowls and flushed, then tested the toilet and other surrounding surfaces for viral contamination. Overall, the study demonstrated that even with the toilet lid closed, viruses were still “ejected” from the toilet after flushing, Gerba said. Specifically, Gerba and colleagues found that contamination of the toilet seat or restroom surfaces was not statistically different after flushing, regardless of the toilet lid’s position. When the toilet lid was closed, however, contamination of the toilet seat bottom in toilets receiving high-dose bacteriophage was 99.9% higher than in toilets receiving low-dose phage. In terms of other surfaces, wall contamination was minimal regardless of lid position and there was no significant difference in contamination level between any surfaces, according to the researchers. Floor contamination was not reduced by consistently closing the lid before flushing. The researchers also assessed phage contamination during the cleaning of household toilets with a toilet brush both before and after the use of a disinfectant product. Overall, the results indicated similar patterns of surface contamination before or after the cleaning product was used: toilet lid contamination was minimal in both conditions, the toilet seat was highly contaminated with phage and relatively high levels of viral contamination were found on the toilet brush, brush caddy and toilet bowl rim after cleaning the toilet bowl with a brush and disinfectant. The study did demonstrate a greater than 99.99% reduction in contamination of the toilet bowl water after cleaning with a disinfectant vs. no product, whereas brush contamination was reduced by 97.64% when the product was used vs. no product. Gerba explained that the cleaning that reduced the amount of virus would also be effective at reducing bacteria, especially considering that bacteria “are less resistant to disinfectants than viruses.” Gerba said the results provide an important message to infection prevention and control staff. “Be sure not to flush infected bodily fluids down the toilet, and if someone is infected with an enteric infection, be sure to disinfect surfaces in/on the toilet with a disinfectant spray or disinfecting wipes.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/infectious-disease/20240126/viruses-still-ejected-from-toilets-even-when-lid-is-closed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos