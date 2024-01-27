3 Healthy Changes for New Year | HealthFocus SA





It’s 2024, and you’re probably thinking of what healthy changes to make in the new year. Dr. Iyunoluwa Agboola is a primary care provider with University Health. She recommends three simple ways to make positive changes for a healthier 2024. 1. Prioritize Your Health Schedule an annual checkup with your primary care provider to ensure you are up to date with preventive measures including vaccines. Your primary care provider will examine you, check your blood pressure, height, weight, screening labs and more to get a better picture of your overall health. Your medical history will be reviewed in detail. Depending on your sex, age and medical history, you may need to screen for certain types of cancers. With the information from this visit, your provider can help create a personalized health roadmap to ensure that potential issues are caught early. Ask your provider for more information. 2. Focus on Nutrition Eat healthier by reducing processed foods and adding more fresh fruits and veggies. Most adults need to eat five servings of fresh fruits and veggies a day. A serving size is about the size of your fist, or one cup. Eating healthy can promote a longer lifespan, improved immunity and stronger muscles. Explore healthy recipes on our blog. 3. Get Moving Most adults need about 150 minutes of exercise a week. Just 30 minutes of activity, five times a week, can work wonders for your physical and mental health. Pick an activity you enjoy so you’re more likely to stick with it, like: Hiking

Dancing

Yoga

Bicycling

Swimming Find more ideas for how to get moving in our online health library. Primary Care at University Health By making these three changes, you are committing to healthier, happier you. The primary care providers at University Health can help you take the first step. Find a provider online.

