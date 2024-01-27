93 Americans died after cosmetic surgery in Dominican Republic over 14 years





Dozens of U.S. citizens died after receiving cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic over a 14-year period, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Officials in the Dominican Republic are investigating the death a New York woman who died while undergoing plastic surgery on the island. Alexandra Medina is the third American in a month to die during a cosmetic procedure at the same clinic there. Board certified plastic surgeon Dr. David Cangello joined CBSN to discuss the dangers of traveling abroad for medical procedures. Officials in the Dominican Republic are investigating the death a New York woman who died while undergoing plastic surgery on the island. Alexandra Medina is the third American in a month to die during a cosmetic procedure at the same clinic there. Board certified plastic surgeon Dr. David Cangello joined CBSN to discuss the dangers of traveling abroad for medical procedures. ▶ Watch Video: American woman dies in Dominican Republic during plastic surgery Dozens of U.S. citizens died after receiving cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic over a 14-year period, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency found that 93 Americans died after undergoing such procedures in the Caribbean country between 2009 and 2022. Autopsy reports were available for 20 of the cases, and in all of them, the patients suffered complications either during or after surgery, the CDC said in a report published Thursday. A fat embolism, a condition when particles of fat in the bloodstream block blood vessels, was the cause of death for 11 of the cases, according to the CDC. The agency said the patients whose deaths were caused by fat emboli had undergone liposuction and a “gluteal fat transfer,” also known as a Brazilian butt lift. “Fat embolism is a recognized risk associated with fat injections, particularly as used in gluteal augmentation,” the CDC said. For seven other cases, the cause of death was a condition known as pulmonary venous thromboembolism, which is a sudden blockage in a lung artery. Following major surgery is one of the times when people are most at risk of developing the condition, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. The CDC said risk factors like obesity and multiple procedures being performed during the same operation could have been mitigated or prevented with improved surgical protocols and postoperative care. The agency noted that so-called medical tourism is becoming more common among Americans seeking cheaper procedures quickly. “U.S. citizens interested in receiving elective cosmetic surgery outside the United States should consult with their health care professionals regarding their risk for adverse outcomes,” the CDC said. Last year, four Americans were kidnapped in Mexico on a trip during which a member of the group wanted to get cosmetic surgery; two of the Americans died in the ordeal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wtop.com/health-fitness/2024/01/93-americans-died-after-cosmetic-surgery-in-dominican-republic-over-14-years/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos