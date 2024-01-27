Health
New Parkinson’s Definition Proposed Based on Biomarkers
Lewy body diseases — Parkinson’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies — should be defined as neuronal alpha-synuclein disease, not as clinical syndromes, a new position paper proposed.
“Parkinson’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies are currently defined by their clinical features, with alpha-synuclein pathology as the gold standard to establish the definitive diagnosis,” wrote Tanya Simuni, MD, of Northwestern University in Chicago, and colleagues in Lancet Neurology.
Until recently, alpha-synuclein — the neuropathological hallmark of Parkinson’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies — could be reliably measured only postmortem. A seed amplification assay first developed in 2016 now shows high sensitivity and specificity in distinguishing Parkinson’s from healthy controls in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF).
“We propose that, given our ability to detect neuronal alpha-synuclein using this seed amplification assay, it is time to redefine Parkinson’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies on the basis of biology rather than clinical features,” Simuni and colleagues wrote. “We recognize that a biological definition for Parkinson’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies is a major shift, but we believe that reflects the availability of tools to establish the gold standard diagnosis during life.”
The proposed definition establishes a staging system, known as the neuronal alpha-synuclein disease integrated staging system (NSD-ISS), rooted in biological anchors and the level of functional impairment caused by clinical signs or symptoms.
The staging system starts with an abnormality in an alpha-synuclein biomarker, followed by dopaminergic neuronal dysfunction assessed by imaging, and then by the downstream appearance and progression of clinical signs or symptoms and functional impairment. Genetic risk factors are incorporated.
The conceptual steps behind this framework parallel the efforts that led to new ways of looking at Alzheimer’s disease, observed Clifford Jack Jr., MD, of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, in an accompanying commentary.
“Central tenets of the criteria proposed by Simuni and colleagues are: (1) the disease is defined biologically on the basis of objective in vivo biomarkers; (2) the disease can be diagnosed in the absence of clinical manifestations; and (3) clinical manifestations in the absence of biomarkers are not sufficient to diagnose the disease” — principles that also underlie the 2018 National Institute on Aging-Alzheimer’s Association research framework, Jack noted.
Both frameworks recognize that the disease process begins before symptom onset and can be diagnosed in the preclinical period, Jack pointed out. “By separating the syndrome from the biology, the neuronal alpha-synuclein disease criteria also recognize that syndromic presentation is not always specific for neuronal alpha-synuclein pathology,” he wrote.
A biological definition and the NSD-ISS research framework are essential to enable interventional trials at early disease stages, Simuni and colleagues noted. “The NSD-ISS will evolve to include the incorporation of data-driven definitions of stage-specific functional anchors and additional biomarkers as they emerge and are validated,” they wrote.
“Presently, the NSD-ISS is intended for research use only; its application in the clinical setting is premature and inappropriate,” they emphasized.
In a personal view paper also published in Lancet Neurology, Anthony Lang, MD, of Toronto Western Hospital in Canada, and colleagues proposed another way of classifying Parkinson’s disease. Their biological framework, known as SynNeurGe, includes the presence or absence of pathological alpha-synuclein (S) in tissues or CSF, evidence of underlying neurodegeneration (N) defined by neuroimaging, and documentation of pathogenic gene variants (G) that cause or strongly predispose people to Parkinson’s disease.
Both NSD-ISS and SynNeurGe were developed for research use, but there’s a risk these criteria will be applied prematurely in clinical settings, noted Bastiaan Bloem, MD, PhD, of Radboud University Medical Centre in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, and co-authors in another commentary.
“Although still tentative and in need of robust validation, these frameworks will pave the way for new research into disease modification in Parkinson’s disease and possibly other alpha-synucleinopathies,” Bloem and colleagues wrote.
“The frameworks also underscore substantial knowledge gaps that deserve further study,” they added. “As we move towards a validated biological definition of Parkinson’s disease, it would benefit the field if both frameworks, once updated, are unified into integrated criteria.”
Disclosures
The position paper was supported by Cure Parkinson’s, Lewy Body Dementia Association, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Parkinson Canada, Parkinson’s U.K., and Shake It Up Foundation Australia. Research officers at the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research were involved in designing NSD-ISS and writing the position paper.
Simuni reported consulting work for 4D Pharma, Acadia, AcureX, AskBio, Amneal, Blue Rock Therapeutics, Caraway, Critical Path for Parkinson’s Consortium, Denali, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Neuroderm, Roche, Sanofi, Sinopia, Sunovion, Takeda, UCB, Vanqua Bio, and Voyager. Co-authors reported relationships with pharmaceutical companies and other organizations.
Jack declared no competing interests.
Lang reported relationships with AbbVie, AFFiRis, Alector, Amylyx, Aprinoia, Biogen, BioAdvance, Blue Rock, BioVie, Bristol Myers Squibb, CoA Therapeutics, Denali, Janssen, Jazz, Lilly, Novartis, Paladin, Pharma 2B, PsychoGenetics, Retrophin, Roche, Sun Pharma, UCB, and Sunovion; he also co-shares a patent for diagnostic assays that includes alpha-synuclein seeding testing. Co-authors reported relationships with industry and other groups.
Bloem and colleagues declared no competing interests.
Primary Source
Lancet Neurology
Source Reference: Simuni T, et al “A biological definition of neuronal α-synuclein disease: towards an integrated staging system for research” Lancet Neurol 2024; DOI: 10.1016/S1474-4422(23)00405-2.
Secondary Source
Lancet Neurology
Source Reference: Jack CR “Criteria for a biological definition of neuronal α-synuclein disease — a major conceptual step forward” Lancet Neurol 2024; DOI: 10.1016/S1474-4422(23)00456-8.
Additional Source
Lancet Neurology
Source Reference: Höglinger GU, et al “A biological classification of Parkinson’s disease: the SynNeurGe research diagnostic criteria” Lancet Neurol 2024; DOI: 10.1016/S1474-4422(23)00404-0.
Additional Source
Lancet Neurology
Source Reference: Darweesh SKL, et al “Has the time come to redefine Parkinson’s disease?” Lancet Neurol 2024; DOI: 10.1016/S1474-4422(23)00503-3.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/neurology/parkinsonsdisease/108446
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New Parkinson’s Definition Proposed Based on Biomarkers
- 93 Americans died after cosmetic surgery in Dominican Republic over 14 years
- Blood test for Alzheimer’s biomarkers may speed treatment start
- Quitting nicotine is one of the best decisions a person can make for their health. Here’s how.
- Rwandan government tried to silence opponents, Human rights watch report claims
- Strep A: How wait times are impacting Canadians
- ICJ rules Israel must take all measures to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza. #Shorts #BBCNews
- Why deadly, invasive strep A infections are surging in Canada and beyond
- ICJ orders that Israel must prevent incitement of genocide in Gaza
- Woman arrested for allegedly stealing $2,500 worth of Stanley cups
- 3 Healthy Changes for New Year | HealthFocus SA
- Murderer Kenneth Eugene Smith first person to be executed with nitrogen gas. #Shorts #BBCNews