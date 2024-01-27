Health
Measles outbreaks a wake-up call for the unvaccinated
The United Kingdom is facing a measles outbreak, while cases have also popped up in a few U.S. states in recent weeks, leading to health authorities on both sides of the pond to issue urgent warnings.
The virus, which was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, is a wake-up call for the importance of vaccination to personal and public health. The U.K. only recently reachieved measles elimination status in 2021 after having lost the distinction in 2018.
Unlike COVID-19 vaccines, which help prevent serious illness but don’t prevent infection, the measles vaccine is almost 100 percent effective in preventing infection. And almost everyone who has been recently infected in the U.K. and U.S. is not vaccinated against measles.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday advised health care providers to be alert for potential measles symptoms, which include a rash; cough; sore or swollen eyes; and flu-like symptoms. Providers should also be aware of patients who have recently traveled abroad.
“Measles cases often originate from unvaccinated or undervaccinated U.S. residents who travel internationally and then transmit the disease to people who are not vaccinated against measles,” the CDC’s alert stated.
“The increased number of measles importations seen in recent weeks is reflective of a rise in global measles cases and a growing global threat from the disease.”
In the U.K., more than 300 probable cases — 216 of which are confirmed — have been detected since October, with the majority centered around the city of Birmingham.
Since December, the CDC has received notice of at least 23 measles cases in the U.S., with seven having been imported by international travelers. States that have reported measles cases include Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington state.
Jenny Harries, chief executive of the U.K. Health Security Agency, recently warned the infections in her country would continue to spread without urgent action — and vaccinations.
“Immediate action is needed to boost MMR uptake across communities where vaccine uptake is low,” Harries said during a visit to Birmingham.
In the U.K. and the U.S., MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccinations remain high but have fallen away from the ideal 95 percent rate, which is the target countries aim to reach by 2030, as well as the coverage the World Health Organization recommends to prevent measles outbreaks.
As KFF noted last summer, MMR vaccination rates in the U.S. have seen a slight decline in recent years, reaching 93 percent among kindergartners during the 2022-23 school year, the lowest this figure has been in almost a decade. The U.K. mirrored this trend, with MMR vaccination rates at the age of 5 falling to 92.5 percent, the lowest since 2010-11.
“We’ve started to lose our herd immunity,” Keri Cohn, physician and partnership chair for the American Academy of Pediatrics, told The Hill.
“So, you really need to have 95 percent of the population vaccinated in order to have good herd immunity for measles. That number is less for other organisms, but because measles is so contagious, you really have to have such a high number,” Cohn explained.
Like many health issues occurring in the world today, experts see a link between measles outbreaks and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Generally, we certainly saw a real slide in the provision of essential health services like childhood vaccines during COVID. And that’s continued,” said Elisha Dunn-Georgiou, president and CEO of the Global Health Council.
According to the CDC, more than 61 million measles vaccine doses were postponed or missed globally from 2020 to 2022, increasing the risk of outbreaks both in the U.S. and abroad. While measles is still considered endemic in countries like Yemen and India, Dunn-Georgiou said high-income like the U.S. and the U.K. shouldn’t be seeing outbreaks.
Vaccine hesitancy and disinformation are likely contributing factors to waning immunization rates, but Dunn-Georgiou also opined that recent measles outbreaks may be a sign the U.S. is falling victim to its success in combating the disease.
“I think there’s another piece around infectious disease that is not so much hesitancy but complacency. Like if you don’t see how terrible it is, you don’t realize how terrible it is until it happens,” she said. “When diseases get completely under control, I think there’s a little bit of amnesia.”
Measles cases could potentially snowball in the U.K. Andrew Pollard, chair of the British government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, recently told The Guardian there is “a very large susceptible population of children” in the country.
Despite the potential for spread, Dunn-Georgiou was doubtful that travel restrictions between the U.S. and the U.K. would be necessary.
“Travel bans have not proven to be that effective of a public health control,” Dunn-Georgiou said, noting the virus appears to so far be contained in one region of the U.K., the West Midlands.
“And measles is one of those diseases where if you are vaccinated, you won’t get it,” she added. “It would necessitate … a child under the age of seven getting on to a plane with measles and traveling to a community nobody’s vaccinated.”
And measles always carries the risk of becoming a serious infection. Cohn noted children who get infected “are not infrequently needing hospitalization.”
“About 25 [percent] to 30 percent of them end up having complications that can range from otitis media to pneumonia to even death,” Cohn said, though she also noted that treating measles shouldn’t be a challenge for most hospitals. The real challenge when it comes to measles is identifying and isolating cases before they can spread.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/4432414-measles-outbreaks-unvaccinated/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Measles outbreaks a wake-up call for the unvaccinated
- Could space be the next platform for war? Hear what NASA official thinks
- Taylor Swift victim of deepfakes
- Trump walks out of court in middle of closing arguments
- Dark neo-Nazi networks are on the rise, German leader says
- Hear how Trump reacted to verdict in E. Jean Carroll trial
- Jury finds Trump should pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll
- Trump ordered to pay over $80million in defamation case
- Haley says Trump is ‘totally unhinged’
- New Parkinson’s Definition Proposed Based on Biomarkers
- 93 Americans died after cosmetic surgery in Dominican Republic over 14 years
- Blood test for Alzheimer’s biomarkers may speed treatment start