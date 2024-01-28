Health
The effective diets that can help lower your cholesterol
Health and science reporter Marlene Cimons joined WTOP’s Mark Lewis to discuss which diets can help lower your cholesterol.
Is there an effective way to lower your cholesterol and reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke without taking medication?
A disciplined diet and regular exercise could do the trick but what works best?
Health and science reporter Marlene Cimons joined WTOP’s Mark Lewis to talk about the best and effective ways to lower your cholesterol.
Read and listen to their conversation below.
Health and science reporter Marlene Cimons on which diets can help lower your cholesterol
This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.
Marlene Cimons: Statins, let me say one thing about statins, they are very effective and they are very safe for most people. And the way they work is they block an enzyme that the liver uses to make cholesterol. And of course, taking a pill is a lot easier than following a diet, but they do have a downside.
I’ve experienced that myself. I was taking them for a couple of years and had a really great response in terms of my cholesterol, but I was having chronic, unrelenting muscle aches and didn’t make the connection because I work out a lot.
So I thought maybe it was a result of exercise. But then, I had some routine blood work and the blood work showed that I’d had a spike in my liver enzymes, which was kind of surprising since I don’t have liver disease. So my doctor said he thought it might be the statin and that I should hold off on taking them for a little while and we would retest. So I stopped.
The muscle aches disappeared, and my liver enzymes returned to normal. So now, I don’t want to go back on them. So I’m trying to take it up a notch diet-wise.
Mark Lewis: What foods, Marlene, work best if you’re trying to focus on dieting here? What can really help you?
Marlene Cimons: Stay away from processed foods, unprocessed foods, plant-based, foods that are low in saturated fat or those that have healthy fat like nuts and avocados, which contrary to popular belief, do not contribute to weight gain. So-called sticky fiber foods like oats, peas, legumes, lentils, beans, also nonfat yogurt, whole grains, brown rice, substitute soy for meat.
Avoid fatty meats, processed deli meats, hot dogs, hamburgers, and use extra virgin olive oil instead of butter or tropical oils. All of that will help lower your cholesterol.
And experts recommend the portfolio diet, which you can find online. But there are other diets that also can help like Mediterranean diet, which is very popular — just got high marks recently — and the DASH diet, which is targeted for high blood pressure.
So anytime you switch to these more healthful food products, you not only help lower your cholesterol, but they can also help with weight control and diabetes prevention and other conditions. And they can be very effective unless your genes are working against you, which can be a problem for some people.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|
Sources
2/ https://wtop.com/health-fitness/2024/01/the-effective-diets-that-can-help-lower-your-cholesterol/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The effective diets that can help lower your cholesterol
- A flood of antisemitic hate is going unchecked on Chinese social media
- ‘President Putin has made mistakes’, Russia anti-war candidate says I BBC News
- Can malaria vaccine rollout be scaled up? | Explained
- CNN video shows Palestinian detainees blindfolded and barefoot near Gaza border
- Taylor Swift deepfakes spark calls for new legislation | BBC News
- Some doctors caution against full-body MRIs as celebrity endorsements drive up demand
- Survivors look back on ‘Miracle on the Hudson’
- Measles outbreaks a wake-up call for the unvaccinated
- Could space be the next platform for war? Hear what NASA official thinks
- Taylor Swift victim of deepfakes
- Trump walks out of court in middle of closing arguments