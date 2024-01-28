World Leprosy Day 2024: 8 essential tips to prevent leprosy in pets





World Leprosy Day is observed internationally every year on the last Sunday of January to increase public awareness of leprosy. This year the occasion will be observed on Tuesday 30 January, 2024. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness among the general public about the disease‘s stigma and to inform them that it is a treatable condition caused by a specific type of bacteria. Leprosy, sometimes referred to as Hansen’s disease, is a persistent bacterial infection that can afflict both people and animals, including pets. Leprosy cases have been documented in chimpanzees, dogs, cats, armadillos, and other animals; however, they are uncommon. Despite the low risk, conscientious pet owners ought to be aware of the disease and adopt the necessary safety measures. (Also read: World Leprosy Day 2024: Date, history, significance ) Learn how to safeguard your beloved pets from the threat of leprosy with these crucial tips.(Unsplash) Tips to prevent leprosy in pets Dr Deepak Saraswat, Head Veterinarian, Zigly shared with HT Digital some necessary safety measures for pet parents to keep their furry companions content, healthy, and leprosy-free. Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here 1. Get your pet regularly checked by a vet Annual check-ups allow vets to catch health issues early. Make sure to tell them about any new lumps, skin lesions, or nerve damage that could indicate leprosy. Catching it early makes treatment easier. 2. Ensure pets receive all recommended vaccines While no leprosy vaccine exists yet, keeping your pet UTD on core vaccines like rabies strengthens their immune system to fight infections. Discuss special geo-targeted vaccines with your vet. 3. Keep pets away from raw meat diets There are speculations that raw meat could expose pets to leprosy, especially wild game. Cook all meat fully before feeding pets. 4. Prevent contact with other possibly infected animals Monitor your pet outdoors and keep them leashed. Don’t allow contact with stray animals or with species potentially carrying leprosy. 5. Use pest control Use pest control when necessary to prevent access to garbage and other potential sources of contamination. 6. Control rodent problems Keep rodent problems (rats, mice, or other animal pests) under control, as rodents can carry and spread the bacteria that causes leptospirosis. 7. Limit access to standing water Prevent your pet from drinking from puddles or other sources of water that may be contaminated with animal urine. 8. Follow good hygiene practices Practice frequent hand washing and maintain good overall hygiene to minimise the risk of infection. Although there are still a few cases of leprosy in pets, responsible pet parents need to be aware of the symptoms, indicators, and modes of transmission. Adopting these proactive steps supports the wellbeing and health of cherished pet family members! If you are worried about animal infectious diseases or pet leprosy, consult your veterinarian.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/pet/world-leprosy-day-2024-8-essential-tips-to-prevent-leprosy-in-pets-101706444037042.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos