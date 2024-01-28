Millions of Americans affected by ‘Long COVID’





EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (MEDILL NEWS SERVICE) – Millions of Americans continue to be affected by a condition known as Long COVID. Some patients with the condition report being ignored by their physicians and having trouble getting help. Now, researchers say persistence of the virus in some patients’ bodies may be causing their symptoms. “The burden of Long COVID is on par with the burden of cancer and heart disease,” Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, Chief of Research and Education Service at Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System, said. Congress held a hearing last week on Long COVID. Researchers’ latest theory of what’s causing the condition is viral persistence. They say the COVID-19 virus is embedding itself not just in the lungs, but throughout the body. “[The virus] can be in their lung tissue or in the tissue of the gut, even when they test negative via the standard nasal swab test,” Dr. Amy Proal, President of the Polybio Research Foundation, said. “There’s been persistent viral RNA and protein found in the taste bud tissue of people with loss of taste.” At the National Institute of Health’s Clinical Center, Dr. Daniel Chertow, Head of the Emerging Pathogens Section, found a wide spread of the virus in acute fatal cases. He’s been conducting autopsies on unvaccinated patients with acute COVID symptoms. “We have definitive evidence that it can make its way to tissues throughout the body, including in the brain, and it’s even capable of replicating in the brain,” Dr. Chertow said. Dr. Cherto added this study could shed some light. “It provides a strong rationale for the possibility that overall persistence might be contributing to some of the symptoms of Long COVID,” Cherto said. As researchers continue to look into causes of Long COVID, those experiencing it said they’ve had a hard time getting help. “[We] still don’t have the care we need or access to the care we need in rural settings,” Tammy Wilshire, a Long COVID patient, said. Ignored by physicians, they’re joining long-hauler group chats and pushing for self-advocacy in the doctor’s office. “Who would know where to ask for a neuropsychology evaluation? Doctors don’t know that, like we have to tell them,” Georgia Linders, another Long COVID patient, said. Some end up at Long-COVID clinics like Johns Hopkins Medicine. “Most of my patients have seen at least ten on average, sometimes even more physicians before they come see me,” Dr. Alba Azola, formerly a part of the Johns Hopkins post-acute COVID-19 team, said. Dr. Daniel Park, an epidemiologist and research scientist at George Washington University, said vaccines are still critical, “because that lowers your probability of becoming infected and lowers your chance of having Long COVID even after you’re infected.” Another rise is respiratory illnesses is expected in the Midwest this season, and Long COVID patients are just hoping to get better. Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.

