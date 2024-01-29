Re: Neurological development in children born moderately or late preterm: national cohort study





Dear Editor I am writing in response to the abstract provided on “Neurological development in children born moderately or late preterm: national cohort study.” This study conducted in Sweden is crucial as it highlights the neurodevelopmental risks associated with children born at 32-33 weeks (moderately preterm) and 34-36 weeks (late preterm), compared to those born at 39-40 weeks (full term). The study’s design, a nationwide cohort study including over 1.28 million liveborn singleton children born between 1998 and 2012, provides a comprehensive analysis. The study’s findings are significant, showing that children born moderately or late preterm are at a higher risk of neurodevelopmental impairments, including motor, cognitive, epileptic, visual, and hearing impairments. These results are crucial for healthcare professionals, educators, and families, as they underline the need for heightened surveillance and tailored interventions for this group of at-risk infants. Supporting this study, recent research further emphasizes these risks. A 2023 study by Mary Anne Ryan et al. at the INFANT Centre, University College Cork, also found that moderate to late preterm infants scored lower in various developmental subscales compared to term infants[1]. Another review highlighted the increased risks of developmental disabilities and other issues in late preterm infants[2]. Moreover, a meta-analysis reported by Neuroscience News noted an increased risk of developmental disorders in children born between 32 to 38 weeks[3]. The consistency of these findings across multiple studies underscores the importance of acknowledging and addressing the increased neurodevelopmental risks in moderately and late preterm infants. This body of evidence can guide healthcare professionals and caregivers in providing appropriate support and interventions, potentially improving outcomes for these children. Sincerely,

Reference

1. For the study by Mary Anne Ryan et al. (2023), “Neurodevelopmental outcome of low-risk moderate to late preterm infants at 18 months,” the DOI is: 10.3389/fped.2023.1256872.

2. For the review on “Neurodevelopmental outcomes of the late preterm infant,” the DOI is: 10.1016/j.siny.2018.10.002.

3. For Katherine Pettinger et al.’s meta-analysis, “Risk of Developmental Disorders in Children Born at 32 to 38 Weeks’ Gestation: A Meta-Analysis,” I could not find a specific DOI in the summary available on Neuroscience News. For further details, you might need to access the original article on Pediatrics or a related database.

