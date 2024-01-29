  • Cancer is a disease of the genome. It is caused by changes in genes that cause some cells to divide in an uncontrolled way.
  • As part of the U.K.’s ongoing ‘100,000 Genome Program’, a study of over 13,800 cancer patients, published last week, suggested cancer genomics could indeed transform cancer care.
  • In the U.K.-wide study, researchers obtained, sequenced, and analysed the genomes of people with different types of cancers; the genomes came from blood and tumour tissues.