Re: Behavioural interventions to reduce vaccine hesitancy driven by misinformation on social media





Dear Editor

The excellent article on Reducing Vaccine Hesitancy (BMJ 2024;384:e076542 , p109, 27 January) puts me in mind of climate scientists who have had a decades-long struggle with misinformation on social media. We should learn from their websites dedicated to communicating the science in a hostile environment (e.g. skepticalscience.com). The claims of the anti-vaccination lobby should be addressed methodically in a clear, authoritative and well-maintained public website.

The problem to be addressed is that there is a diverse group of sceptics and conspiracy theorists who have a great deal of influence among younger age groups. They range from extreme right wingers through free-market libertarians to extreme spiritual believers. The influence of this group is to create significant hesitancy about not just vaccination, but also to any measures aiming to reduce spread of transmissible infections.

Their case, like that of man-made climate change sceptics is diffuse and vague, difficult to pin down, although there is one emerging claim: “MRNA vaccines are causing excess deaths”.

It would be good if specialists in the field could come together to focus first on this point, addressing it in depth, analysing all the relevant statistics, starting with ONS figures, and that we see to it that their points are set out in a clear, simple and methodical way.

It is the case that excess deaths have remained high since the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic began in 2019. It is also the case that the rate of excess deaths is higher in unvaccinated people in earlier years, but that this difference seems to decrease in more recent years. The causes behind these facts are complex, and they need clear, honest elucidation.

The problem lies in the communications gap that lies between academic specialists who know a huge amount about details, and journalists who know rather less but are good at expressing their thoughts in words that people can understand. One way forward is to set out the science in a clear, well designed and well-maintained website which is built in layers, the first page being in brief, simple headlines. Clicking on each headline will open the next layer, with a slightly expanded text still written in easily understood language. Salient points on this page can be linked to further layers of increasingly detailed scholarship.

Cost should be met by Government as an investment to diminish the costs of distrust of authority and of course illness due to vaccine hesitancy. The website can be updated and maintained by a small group of journalists and researchers who are paid for their work, supported by volunteers who are motivated by belief in the value of accurate science.

The problem of misinformation is substantially caused by the Web; it is appropriate that misinformation should also be corrected by the Web.

