“One Health” Creates A Healthier And More Hopeful Future For All

What do the pollination patterns of bees in the U.S., tuna fishing in the Pacific Islands, and regenerative agricultural practices in Latin America have in common? On the surface it might not seem like much. But each impacts the health and wellbeing of you and me – our bodies and communities. This is “One Health.”

The health of the environment – both natural and built – combined with that of the plants and animals it supports, directly and indirectly influences the opportunity for humans to be healthy. One Health is the field of study and practice that ties together and explores how human, animal, and environmental health are all interlinked. And though the One Health concept is not necessarily new, it continues to gain traction as we learn more about the inextricable relationship between ecosystems and their inhabitants. And why this relationship matters so much to me and you.

Animal Health: Dr. Bill Frist helps place an endotracheal into the airway of a lowland Gorilla prior … [+] to cardiac examination (April, 2005, Washington, DC). Bill Frist, M.D.

I first publicly addressed the topic with a speech that I gave at the Aspen Institute in 2010 entitled, “Unifying Health of People, Animals, and Environment: The History and Future of One Health.” There were a handful of thought leaders writing on the topic at the time. But my attention was initially drawn to the concept a decade earlier on a journey to Rwanda with the Mountain Gorilla Veterinary Project, with whom I, a cardiac surgeon for humans, had been studying the heart health of the gorilla. It was on this medically focused trek in the Virunga Mountains that I became aware how the coalescing pressures of an encroaching human population dramatically diminish the health, indeed the survival, of the endangered mountain gorilla, with destruction of habitat, spread of interspecies viruses, and worsening of pollution. And I learned how deeper understanding and more enlightened planning can prevent disease and promote the health of all three — humans and animals and environment. These observations lit a fire in me.

One Health as a framework looks to better understand and to educate us on the intricate and overlapping web that links the health of people, animals, and our surroundings. It is the holistic, interdisciplinary, and multisectoral approach to wellness based on the knowledge that all living things are interconnected, and their long-term sustainability, prosperity, and survival are maximized by attention to this interconnectedness.

Both the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recognize the importance of the One Health movement and its unified view of health and wellbeing. And both organizations are focused on incorporating a One Health approach within their public and global health efforts.

Environmental Science: Senator Frist working with scientists from The Nature Conservancy at the … [+] Clinch River in Bristol, Virginia, in October 2022. The Clinch River is among the most biodiverse in North America with over 40 varieties of freshwater mussels and the highest concentration of globally rare and imperiled fish and freshwater mussels in North America. Protecting these headwaters affects the health of all living things in the entire Tennessee river basin. Bill Frist, M.D.

We don’t have to look far for some great examples of One Health in action. Here are just a few that highlight our interconnection:

Food and Nutrition : Healthy and nutritious foods that keep our bodies fueled and energized rely on equally healthy farming and agricultural practices that properly steward land use.

: Healthy and nutritious foods that keep our bodies fueled and energized rely on equally healthy farming and agricultural practices that properly steward land use. National and State Parks : Protected areas and parks around the country that allow us to explore the great outdoors and keep our bodies physically active also serve to encourage biodiversity and protect wildlife and natural areas from urbanization.

: Protected areas and parks around the country that allow us to explore the great outdoors and keep our bodies physically active also serve to encourage biodiversity and protect wildlife and natural areas from urbanization. Global Health Security : The 2009 Swine Flu epidemic and the global COVID-19 pandemic are critical examples demonstrating how animal health directly impacts our wellness. As a Senator in Washington, D.C., when we were attacked with anthrax in 2001, it was the veterinarians, with their much more extensive animal experience with the disease, to whom I, as the informal medical advisor to my Senate colleagues and their staffs in these frightening times, turned to for advice and counsel.

: The 2009 Swine Flu epidemic and the global COVID-19 pandemic are critical examples demonstrating how animal health directly impacts our wellness. As a Senator in Washington, D.C., when we were attacked with anthrax in 2001, it was the veterinarians, with their much more extensive animal experience with the disease, to whom I, as the informal medical advisor to my Senate colleagues and their staffs in these frightening times, turned to for advice and counsel. Vector Borne Diseases: Human stresses and global warming are causing environmental changes that are allowing some vector-borne diseases like West Nile Virus, Chikungunya virus, and Lyme disease to expand their geographic habitat, exposing places like the U.S. to diseases not previously encountered.

The One Health framework, which pulls together knowledge from human and animal and environmental science sectors, touches on broader topics as well. One Health leaders, for instance, are seeking to optimize food safety and security and to keep this in balance with land use and regenerative ranching and agriculture, and even livestock farming practices. From a built environment standpoint, One Health experts are examining how human population growth and urbanization impact habitat fragmentation, clean and safe food and water sources, and biodiversity.

My Journey

Clearly the One Health movement is all around us. And as new health challenges arise, One Health will play a key role in how we find and implement comprehensive and sustainable solutions that are good for the planet and people. This is a framework we can – and should – actively lean in on. It also means a lot to me personally because it ties together my life, career and personal journey, a journey that has been shaped mutually by human and animal and environmental health.

My commitment to human health began 50 years ago when I entered Harvard Medical School, the first step to my profession as a (human) heart transplant surgeon. And my focus on animal health began when, as a board member of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, DC, and as a Regent of the Smithsonian Institution, I (because of my medical specialty the heart) was asked to medically consult on a lowland gorilla at the National Zoo Hospital then in nearby Rock Creek Park, suspected to have a cardiomyopathy. This was followed with a number of subsequent medical examinations on gorillas with noninvasive echocardiography, typically performed in the mornings before I opened the Senate floor proceedings (See Washington Post article, 2006).

And my formal, most tangible interest in environmental science began when I became chair of the global board of The Nature Conservancy (TNC), the world’s largest conservation organization — its mission, clearly stated, to conserve the lands and waters upon which all life depends. The Nature Conservancy employs over 900 scientists and science staff across 70 countries and territories that are constantly conducting and reviewing the latest research and data on nature, biodiversity, and environmental health and their intersection with the health of people and animals. TNC actively works in marine mammal conservation, endangered species conservation, and in maintaining critical wildlife corridors – all of which protect animal and wildlife health for a healthier planet and people. It embodies the One Health concept.

Human Health: Transplant surgeon Dr. Bill Frist performs a heart transplant at the Vanderbilt … [+] Transplant Center. The environment and pollution directly impact heart hearth. Published in Vanderbilt House Organ, February 1993. Photo credit: John Howser, Vanderbilt University Medical Center. John Howser, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

The impact of One Health was something I dealt with regularly during my 20 years as heart surgeon and physician treating thousands of patients with acute and chronic disease. Though the risk has heightened considerably in recent years, even then pollution and extreme temperatures were exacerbating existing cases of asthma, cardiovascular disease, and renal disease. In medical settings today, a One Health multisectoral approach is helping us better understand our increased risk of water- and food-related illness. Eight pathogens are responsible for 97% of waterborne illnesses, and all eight are affected to some extent by climate and the environment. In terms of emerging infectious diseases, 60% originate from animals. And more than half of pharmaceuticals are based on our understanding of plants.

Observations from the U.S. Senate

In my 12 years in the Senate, One Health was a recurrent theme for me. Here are several examples:

In the 1990s Senator Kennedy and I conducted hearings on the over-usage of antibiotics in animal feeds increasing antibiotic resistance in humans to deadly infections. As I have written frequently, and did so somewhat prophetically about avian flu and the coronavirus Covid-19 with these words in 2005, zoonotic diseases (diseases spreading from animals to people) will be seen with increasing frequency: “Any number of unknown viruses for which at present there is neither immunization nor cure are at this moment cooking in Asia and Africa, where they arise in hotbeds of densely intermingled human and animal populations. We are in unexplored territory. Economic and environmental changes in Asia have forced wilderness-deprived waterfowl to alight to feed amid farm animals in newly dense populations due to recently acquired wealth and dietary expectations, in a culture in which live poultry is brought to market. The reassortment of viral DNA as a result of this mingling is so frenzied that it is only a matter of time until the emergence of a virus unequaled in transmissibility and virulence. The epidemiological calculus of flu is notoriously volatile due to the unknowns of rapid reassortment. We do know now, however, that the incidence of H5N1 has been underestimated, that North Korea may be at the cusp of an Avian Flu crisis, and that we are woefully under prepared even for a virus that we can foresee, much less for one that we cannot.” We subsequently have witnessed multiple devastating outbreaks of avian flu worldwide and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic, which has to date killed over seven million people. A more aggressive One Health preventive approach might have greatly diminished the mortality and morbidity we have experienced. Probably the most far-reaching legislation I helped pass when I was Majority Leader in the Senate was the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), 25 years ago. The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) originated from a zoonotic transmission of a simian immunodeficiency virus (SIV) from non-human primates to humans. This transmission likely occurred when humans came into contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of infected animals, most commonly through hunting or butchering the animals for meat. PEPFAR has saved the lives of over 25 million people.

Policy: President George W. Bush signing into law the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief … [+] (PEPFAR) on May 27, 2003. The AIDS pandemic was caused by the zoonotic transmission of a simian immunodeficiency virus from African primates to people, killing over 40 million people. Standing (left to right): Representative Tom Lantos, Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, Secretary of Health and Human Services Tommy Thompkins, and Secretary of State Colin Powell. Bill Frist, M.D.

My wife Tracy’s and my everyday lives are colored with the One Health movement, even beyond our work (She is on the Tennessee chapter board of The Nature Conservancy.). Our home is a farm: we maintain livestock from cutting horses to sheep, chickens, guinea fowl, donkeys, goats, Australian shepherds, and border collies. We manage our land in Tennessee and our farm in southwest Virginia with attention to biodiversity and healthy soil; we apply conservation measures such as rotational grazing, riparian borders of our streams, silvopasture for grazing and forest management, and prescribed burns. We honor nature and our environment.

Closing

One Health requires thinking holistically, bringing down barriers of siloed thinking, and calling upon shared knowledge and heightened collaboration among human, veterinarian, and environmental science specialties. It requires expansive knowledge sharing and asking researchers, scientists, and operators to step out of their comfort zones and work collaboratively across specialties.

One Health is a well demonstrated movement that enables us to better understand our most pressing health challenges today and to prepare for those of tomorrow. It will help us find more sustainable and long-term solutions that are good for us and good for the entire planet. We are all interconnected. And the health of each one of us is inextricably linked to the health of our environment and the rich biodiversity of nature that surrounds us. We – each one of us – are One Health stewards.