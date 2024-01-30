Peaking levels of COVID-19 detected in Chapel Hill, Carrboro wastewater





The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Wastewater Monitoring Dashboard indicated peaking levels of COVID-19 are being detected in wastewater in the Chapel Hill and Carrboro area. Prior to the current surge, the local record for per-person levels of COVID-19 in wastewater was set at the end of August 2023 and declined soon after. Levels began rising again in November, and the area has one of the highest 15-day rates of wastewater COVID-19 detection increase in the state. While the recorded samples are not at their highest-ever amounts, the NCDHHS’ estimate on the overall levels of COVID-19 in wastewater — accounting for missing data — is at an all-time high. People with COVID-19 and other viral illnesses shed the virus into their feces after they are infected, often before any symptoms are present. Asymptomatic people can also shed the virus into wastewater, giving medical and public health professionals a potential foreshadowing of virus outbreaks. Virginia Guidry, the branch head for occupational and environmental epidemiology at the NCDHHS, works closely with the data on the dashboard. “If you look statewide at the emergency department visits and hospitalizations, and then compare that with the wastewater surveillance numbers, they’ve all been really high,” Guidry said. “The good news is, it looks like they’re starting to come down some, but not so much in Chapel Hill and Carrboro. So, at the moment at least our wastewater numbers are still really high.” Dr. Rachel Laramee, a pediatrician who completed her residency at the UNC Children’s Hospital, has seen patients infected with COVID-19 on a daily basis since the start of the global pandemic, but at a reduced rate compared to 2021 and 2022. “Since we are in the middle of epidemic flu, COVID-19 and RSV season, and people are no longer masking or isolating, COVID-19 can spread more in the population,” Laramee said. “And that’s why I think you’re seeing greater levels in the wastewater now, compared to the peak of the pandemic.” Wastewater utilities collect wastewater samples twice a week. Wastewater samples are analyzed in a laboratory to evaluate the accurate levels of the COVID-19 virus, and the amount of the virus is measured by the number of viral gene copies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailytarheel.com/article/2024/01/city-covid-wastewater-record-estimated-detection-chapel-hill-carrboro-north-carolina The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos