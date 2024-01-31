Health
N.B. records 5 deaths from invasive Group A strep in January — already half of 2023 total
One month into 2024, New Brunswick is already halfway to last year’s total number of deaths from severe Group A strep infections, according to the province’s acting chief medical officer of health.
New Brunswick has recorded five deaths from invasive Group A streptococcal infections in January, compared to 10 in all of last year, said Dr. Yves Léger.
Three of the deaths have been within the past couple of weeks.
Among them was Dan Wetmore, 49, of Moncton, who died on Jan. 19, after being sick for more than a week. It started with a sore throat and went on to include tiredness, body aches and vomiting, his widow Kim Wetmore told CBC.
He thought it was just the flu, she said, but then he started to get worse. He called 911 and was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he died later that day, said Wetmore, who is urging people to go to the hospital or get tested if they’ve got symptoms of strep A.
N.B. fatality rate nearly double national figure
Invasive Group A streptococcal disease happens when the common bacteria that can cause a variety of common illnesses — such as strep throat, scarlet fever and skin infections — spreads into sterile parts of the body, such as the bloodstream or the liquid around the brain, or into soft tissue. It can cause life-threatening conditions, such as toxic shock syndrome, the rapidly worsening symptoms from failure of many different organs, and necrotizing fasciitis, more commonly known as flesh-eating disease.
Canada is seeing a record number of cases of the bacterial infection that kills roughly one in 10 people who contract it, according to data obtained by CBC News.
New Brunswick’s fatality rate has been nearly double that this month, with five deaths out of 27 confirmed cases, as of Jan. 26, or 18.5 per cent.
It’s also about double the province’s fatality rate in 2023, when 10 out of 107 confirmed New Brunswick cases died, or nine per cent.
The Department of Health did not immediately respond to a request to provide the ages of the people who have died but of the two deaths reported earlier this month, one was a child under the age of nine and the other was a person aged 10 to 59.
“It certainly is something that we are watching very closely,” said Léger.
It’s important to pay attention to symptoms, and to see a health-care provider if an illness persists, or gets worse, he said.
Symptoms of invasive Group A strep vary depending on the type of infection, but can include high fever; severe pain, swelling and redness of the affected area; dizziness and confusion; widespread red rash; and nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
No plans for home rapid tests
Six New Brunswick pharmacies are offering point-of-care testing and prescribing for Group A strep as part of a pilot project announced in July.
The Department of Health has no plans to offer rapid home tests, said Léger.
“We feel that there are a number of areas where people can access testing and treatment,” he said, citing family physicians, nurse practitioners, after-hours clinics or emergency departments as examples.
Anyone who tests positive for strep A will need to be prescribed antibiotics, said Léger.
Seeking medical attention early in the course of an infection “can ensure rapid treatment, which can help prevent more severe outcomes,” noted department spokesperson Sean Hatchard.
When to seek help
Léger recommends people consider getting assessed by a health-care provider if they’re “very ill” and “going downhill really fast.”
A fever that lasts for more than three days should also trigger a visit. “Or if it goes away and then it comes back, or you’re feeling better and you again feel worse, those are signs that something’s not right,” he said.
Other concerning signs include difficulty breathing, blue lips, if a person is very sleepy or having a hard time waking up or is confused.
In addition, any signs of the skin infection, such as if an area is very red, painful, swollen, or has fluid draining from it, should also be seen by a clinician, said Léger.
His advice to parents is to follow their instincts.
“As a parent, you typically know best. You know how your child usually behaves and how they respond. And if you feel that something’s off, you know, follow your gut, go see someone, have that assessment.”
Who gets it and how?
Anyone can develop invasive Group A strep infections, but it occurs at higher rates in younger children and adults aged 65 and older, as well as in those with chronic underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer or HIV, and those who use injection drugs, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
The bacteria spreads from person to person through close contact with secretions from the nose or throat of an infected person, such as kissing, or through contact with infected wounds or sores on the skin.
There is no vaccine for invasive Group A strep available, but it’s important to get vaccinated against other viruses, such as COVID-19, the flu, and chickenpox, to limit the likelihood of serious infection, said Léger.
“We know that recent viral infections … does increase the risk of Group A strep. So if you’re up to date with your vaccines that can help,” he said.
The Public Health Agency of Canada has said the increase in severe Group A infections may be due to an increase in the circulation of the less serious ones, following a period of reduced incidence during the COVID-19 pandemic, noted Hatchard.
How to reduce your risk
To reduce your risk of being infected by Group A strep, Léger recommends many of the same protective measures as for other respiratory viruses, such as COVID-19 and the flu. These include wearing a well-fitted mask in public indoor spaces, staying home if you’re ill, and washing your hands regularly.
You should also avoid contact with other people’s saliva and respiratory secretions, he said. “So you know, not sharing things like straws, cups, utensils or cigarettes.”
People with cuts or wounds should be careful to keep those clean and covered.
Anyone concerned about symptoms or invasive Group A strep infections should consult with their primary care provider, call Tele-Care 811 to speak with a registered nurse, visit an after-hours clinic, contact eVisitNB, or visit their local emergency department.
