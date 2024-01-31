Health
Artificial Sweeteners: The Good and the Bad
Sugar makes life that little bit sweeter, but its taste can come at a calorific cost. That dusting on your cereal, that white cube in your tea – these little dashes of the sweet stuff can add up to more than just weight gain; if consumed in large enough amounts over years, sugar can contribute to serious conditions like diabetes and heart disease. It’s little wonder, then, that many consumers in recent years have ditched sugar in favor of artificial sweeteners, some of which boast zero calories.
But are these fabricated flavorings really any better for us? Well, they have their good and bad qualities, according to the latest research.
The good
Many people opt for artificial sweeteners to help them lose weight, and there is some research to show that the sweeteners can help shift the pounds.
One study found that young adults who replaced their regular soft drink with a sugar-free version lowered their body mass indexes (BMIs) by 1.3–1.7 points, on average.
A meta-analysis of 15 randomized controlled clinical trials also concluded that low-calorie sweeteners are associated with modest decreases in body weight and fat mass.
Other sweetener-obesity studies, however, have come to different conclusions, but we’ll come to that research later…
As for other benefits, one 2018 study found that the sweetener saccharin has a strong affinity for a protein associated with aggressive cancers. At the time, the researchers said that the flavoring could one day form the basis of a more selective cancer therapy.
A more recent study found that, in test tube experiments, a novel artificial sweetener increased the levels of beneficial human gut microbes such as Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus.
And when it comes to sustainability, some artificial sweeteners may just have the advantage. A study published last year found that stevia sweeteners produce around 10% of the greenhouse gas emissions of sugar.
The bad
While most health authorities consider sweeteners, on the whole, safe to consume, recent research has highlighted some of the flavorings’ unsavory effects.
Many studies have linked the sweeteners to a higher risk of cancer, for instance. One recent paper found that survey participants who consumed larger amounts of aspartame and acesulfame-K had an increased overall risk of cancer compared to non-consumers.
These kind of findings led the World Health Organization to infamously list aspartame as a “possible carcinogen” last July.
Other studies have observed a link between the sweeteners and an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases.
One paper, published last year in Nature Medicine, observed that patients who had experienced heart attacks and strokes were more likely to have elevated levels of the sweetener erythritol in their blood. After experimenting with the flavoring in the lab, the researchers seemingly proved that the sweetener did make human platelets easier to activate and clot, fostering “enhanced thrombosis.”
When it comes to behavioral effects, several studies have linked sweeteners to nervousness. One study published last year found that aspartame produced anxiety-like behavior in mice.
“We believe that aspartame produces a shift in the excitation-inhibition balance, in favor of excitation,” Pradeep Bhide, Chair of Developmental Neuroscience at Florida State University College of Medicine, told Technology Networks at the time.
And as for obesity, while several trials have linked use of the sweeteners to modest decreases in body weight and fat mass, other studies have found the opposite effect. One paper published in 2016 found that that artificial sweeteners mimic a starvation state in the brains of fruit flies, causing them to seek energy by eating more food.
This kind of contrary research led the WHO to take a fairly neutral stance on the sweeteners’ dietary benefits last year. After accepting recommendations of a recent systematic review of the research, the health organization said that use of the sweeteners “does not confer any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children.”
“People need to consider other ways to reduce free sugars intake, such as consuming food with naturally occurring sugars, like fruit, or unsweetened food and beverages,” Francesco Branca, WHO Director for Nutrition and Food Safety, said in a statement last May.
“NSS [non-sugar sweeteners] are not essential dietary factors and have no nutritional value. People should reduce the sweetness of the diet altogether, starting early in life, to improve their health.”
Conclusion
So, are artificial sweeteners good or bad for us? Well, if successfully used to wean a person off high-calorie, sugary treats, the flavorings could incur some health benefits (albeit with possible nervousness side effects). But health authorities like the WHO aren’t convinced these benefits occur in practice.
Ultimately, consumers may be best off taking the organization’s advice and limiting the sweetness in their diets altogether, as difficult as that may be.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.technologynetworks.com/applied-sciences/articles/artificial-sweeteners-the-good-and-the-bad-383329
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Artificial Sweeteners: The Good and the Bad
- Imran Khan: Former Pakistan PM and his wife jailed 14 years for corruption | BBC News
- Can Trump pay $83 million verdict? Hear expert’s prediction
- Pope Francis addresses same-sex blessings pushback
- Extra nutrients during pregnancy may reduce childhood obesity risk
- What Al Franken wants ex-top Trump officials to do about his possible reelection
- US blames Iran-backed militants for Jordan drone attack: What happens next? | BBC News
- The Rockefeller Foundation To Increase Investment in U.S. Food Is Medicine Solutions to $100 Million
- Retired conservative federal judge urges Supreme Court to disqualify Trump from office
- US soldiers killed in Jordan drone attack named | BBC News
- N.B. records 5 deaths from invasive Group A strep in January — already half of 2023 total
- Union leader fires back after Trump called him a ‘dope’