Health
New study recommends 2000 IU daily vitamin D supplementation
In a recent narrative review published in Nutrients, researchers discuss the evidence arguing for the efficiency and safety of 2000 international units (IU), i.e., 50 micrograms (µg) of vitamin D supplementation per day to prevent and treat vitamin D deficiency in the general adult population.
Study: Vitamin D Supplementation: A Review of the Evidence Arguing for a Daily Dose of 2000 International Units (50 µg) of Vitamin D for Adults in the General Population. Image Credit: FotoHelin/Shutterstock.com
Background
Vitamin D deficiency has many adverse clinical consequences, including poor musculoskeletal health, manifesting as diseases like rickets and osteomalacia.
Moreover, vitamin D may be crucial for preventing extra skeletal diseases like cancer and diabetes.
Vitamin D is biologically inactive in the human body; thus, in laboratory detection of vitamin D deficiency, they measure serum concentrations of 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D), a vitamin D metabolite utilized by the body and that reflects the overall supply from different sources, including ultraviolet-B (sunlight) and food sources, such as fish or mushrooms.
Worldwide, the prevalence of low serum levels of 25(OH)D, i.e., below 25-30 nmol/L and 50 nmol/L, occurs in ~5-18% and 24-49% of people, respectively, underscoring the need for prompt action to reduce vitamin D deficiency burden globally.
At a dosage of 50µg per day, the whole 25(OH)D distribution of a given population could rise to higher levels; however, there are safety concerns with such dosage as it may also increase the risk of vitamin D overdosing for those at the higher end of the distribution.
Moreover, given the extra skeletal health effects of vitamin D, it is crucial to focus on the attainment of 25(OH)D levels needed to prevent them rather than safety concerns for targeting 75 nmol/L (30 ng/mL), which are optimal target serum 25(OH)D concentrations for skeletal health.
So, researchers additionally investigated whether attaining serum 25(OH)D levels ≥50 nmol/L should be the target.
Current Vitamin D supplementation guidelines
Guidelines for vitamin D intake establish target serum 25(OH)D concentrations and recommend the required doses to achieve those levels, assuming adequate intake of other nutrients and seasons (winters or summers).
Accordingly, current guidelines recommend a daily vitamin D intake of 400-800 IU; however, individuals from different ethnicities or regions may require even higher intakes of 2008-2672 IUs for attaining 25(OH)D serum levels of ≥50 nmol/L.
What should be the target serum 25(OH)D levels: 75 nmol/L (30 ng/mL) or 2000 IU (50 µg)?
Many observational studies have suggested that while ≥50 nmol/L serum 25(OH)D levels can prevent rickets and osteomalacia, concentrations ≥75 nmol/L are needed for improved health outcomes in diabetes and cancer.
The optimal concentration needed may also vary depending on the study population and outcome of interest.
Further, the authors noted that randomized controlled trials (RCTs) testing 25(OH)D needs may be biased towards healthy people who may not accurately represent the general population, especially those with obesity.
In fact, optimal serum 25(OH)D concentrations for most chronic diseases are slightly above 75 nmol/L (30 ng/mL).
Thus, obese individuals, individuals with higher body mass index (BMI), and patients with malabsorption syndromes may require higher doses of vitamin D to increase their serum 25(OH)D levels.
Some may not meet the threshold even after supplementing with daily 2000 IUs of vitamin D, like patients with inflammatory bowel disease during episodes of high disease activity.
Even medications, like antiepileptic drugs, can affect lower serum 25(OH)D concentrations by modulating its metabolism.
When serum 25(OH)D concentrations exceed 150 ng/mL, vitamin D toxicity may lead to hypercalcemia; thus, clinicians advise caution for those on vitamin D supplements.
Recent RCTs like the Vitamin D and OmegA-3 Trial (VITAL) gathered safety data on using 2000 IU of vitamin D/day in general adult populations who showed no signs of vitamin D toxicity for 5.3 years, indicating the safety of this daily dosage.
Further, a meta-analysis of 15 vitamin D RCTs found no increase in kidney stones when supplementing with ≥70 µg of vitamin D for at least one year.
Another meta-analysis found that daily vitamin D supplementation of 3200-4000 IUs for six months increased the risk of hypercalcemia, hospitalizations, and falls; however, this did not occur in chronic kidney disease patients.
Conclusions
Adherence to conservative dosing regimens not exceeding 800 IU (20 µg) of vitamin D per day may not sufficiently treat vitamin D deficiency, considering the heterogeneity in inter-individual dose-response and accounting for the multiple clinical factors involved, such as obesity, malabsorption syndromes, and medications that impair vitamin D metabolism.
This review revealed that daily vitamin D supplementation was more effective than intermittent bolus dosing in adults. However, precaution is needed for older and diseased individuals, who are more prone to adverse effects of vitamin D overdosing.
In real-world settings, clinicians should consider tailoring the vitamin D dosage according to the patient’s needs and characteristics.
Instead of following the ‘one-size fits all’ approach, they may adopt a personalized treatment approach and prescribe a dosing range from 800-2000 IUs (20-50 µg).
It is a narrative review lacking a pre-registered systematic review. Yet, based on the evidence outlined in this review, the authors argue in favor of a daily vitamin D supplement dose of 2000 IU (50 µg) to raise and maintain serum 25(OH)D concentrations >50 nmol/L (20 ng/mL) and >75 nmol/L (30 ng/mL) in >99% and >90% of the general adult population, respectively.
Furthermore, they found no significant safety concerns in supplementing such a dose for several years, even in individuals with a sufficient vitamin D status at baseline.
This could be the perfect remedy for addressing the vitamin D pandemic in the general adult population.
Journal reference:
-
Pludowski, P., Grant, W. B., Karras, S. N., Zittermann, A., & Pilz, S. (2024). Vitamin D Supplementation: A Review of the Evidence Arguing for a Daily Dose of 2000 International Units (50 µg) of Vitamin D for Adults in the General Population. Nutrients, 16(3), 391. doi: https://doi.org/10.3390/nu16030391. https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/3/391
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240131/New-study-recommends-2000-IU-daily-vitamin-D-supplementation.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New study recommends 2000 IU daily vitamin D supplementation
- Joe Biden says he has decided US response to Jordan attack | BBC News
- US soldiers killed in Jordan named
- Artificial Sweeteners: The Good and the Bad
- Imran Khan: Former Pakistan PM and his wife jailed 14 years for corruption | BBC News
- Can Trump pay $83 million verdict? Hear expert’s prediction
- Pope Francis addresses same-sex blessings pushback
- Extra nutrients during pregnancy may reduce childhood obesity risk
- What Al Franken wants ex-top Trump officials to do about his possible reelection
- US blames Iran-backed militants for Jordan drone attack: What happens next? | BBC News
- The Rockefeller Foundation To Increase Investment in U.S. Food Is Medicine Solutions to $100 Million
- Retired conservative federal judge urges Supreme Court to disqualify Trump from office