Health
Why Cholesterol Is Important For Health and How To Lower It
While 86 million adults in the United States have high cholesterol levels, one third of Americans say they haven’t had their numbers checked in the last five years.
Getting your cholesterol tested — and under control — is critical to preventing heart disease and other serious health problems. But figuring out when to test and what to make of the numbers can feel daunting.
How harmful is “bad cholesterol” for your health? Should you worry if your total cholesterol is just on the cusp of being too high? And how much can you lower your levels by changing your diet or exercise habits?
We asked experts what to know about cholesterol tests and management.
What is cholesterol?
Cholesterol is a fatty substance (also called a lipid) that is produced by the liver. It’s essential for making cell membranes, hormones and more. Usually your liver makes all the cholesterol you need. But some foods, like meat and dairy products, may increase the cholesterol circulating in your blood, which is why you may be asked to fast before a cholesterol test.
Cholesterol gets a bad rap because there’s strong evidence linking higher levels to plaque buildup in the arteries and the hardening of blood vessel walls over time. In medical terms, this is called atherosclerosis. Eventually, the buildup can block blood flow to your heart, causing a heart attack. Pieces of plaque can also rupture and travel to other parts of your body, causing a stroke.
Most people don’t have any symptoms until their arteries are already severely clogged. That’s why doctors look to cholesterol levels to catch and treat cardiovascular problems early, said Dr. John Wilkins, an associate professor of cardiology and epidemiology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.
When do you need a cholesterol test?
According to the American Heart Association, all adults 20 or older should get their cholesterol checked every four to six years. You may need more frequent checks if you have certain risk factors, such as high blood pressure, diabetes or a family history of heart disease.
But heart disease is becoming increasingly prevalent among younger people. The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute recommends starting cholesterol testing between the ages of 9 and 11, or as young as 2 years old if there is a strong family history of high cholesterol and heart disease. Your doctor can help you decide when it’s time for a test.
What do cholesterol tests show?
A doctor can check your cholesterol through a blood test called a lipid panel or lipoprotein profile. This measures total cholesterol; low-density lipoprotein, or LDL, cholesterol; high-density lipoprotein, or HDL, cholesterol; and triglycerides, another type of fat that hardens the arteries and mainly comes from food. These are all reported in milligrams per deciliter.
Sometimes the test includes very-low-density lipoprotein, or VLDL, which carries triglycerides to different parts of the body.
For some people, a doctor may also order a test for apolipoprotein B, or ApoB, which is the particle that actually carries the cholesterol in your blood. This is considered a more accurate predictor of heart attack risk, particularly if you have moderate or only slightly elevated LDL numbers, said Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a preventive cardiologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
There are a handful of home tests that use a blood sample from a finger prick to check cholesterol. If you use one of these tests, you should still discuss your results with a doctor and, when possible, get in-person testing, which is considered more reliable.
What are normal cholesterol levels?
What counts as “normal” depends on several factors. Cholesterol levels generally increase with age. Men tend to have higher levels throughout their lives, while women typically experience an increase during pregnancy or at menopause. Certain genes can also influence how much cholesterol your body makes.
Perhaps the most important number to track is your LDL, which is considered the “bad cholesterol” that can build up on artery walls. For most people, LDL should be below 100 mg/dL — the lower, the better.
People with diabetes, existing plaque buildup or other factors that put them at risk of heart disease may need to keep LDL below 70, said Dr. Douglas Jacoby, medical director of the Penn Medicine Center for Preventive Cardiology and Lipid Management.
High triglyceride levels are also associated with increased risk of heart disease. Ideally, these levels should stay under 150 mg/dL.
HDL, also known as “good cholesterol,” picks up extra cholesterol from your arteries and carries it back to the liver so it can be removed from the body. That is why higher HDL levels are generally considered better. Aim to keep HDL above 40 mg/dL, with above 60 considered optimal.
But when HDL is higher than 80 mg/dL in men or 100 mg/dL in women, it may lose its protective function and instead accelerate atherosclerosis, some studies suggest.
It can be trickier to assess your heart disease risk when LDL or triglyceride levels fall into a “borderline high” category. In these cases, a doctor may review some additional calculations included in your test report, such as your total cholesterol, which is calculated by adding HDL, LDL and 20 percent of your triglyceride level.
An even more useful measure may be the non-HDL number, which can indicate how much of the total cholesterol is made up of LDL and other artery-clogging particles. This number doesn’t include triglycerides, so it may more accurately reflect your cholesterol when you’re eating normally, rather than fasting for a blood test.
Doctors can also look at your cholesterol ratio, which is the total cholesterol divided by HDL. The higher the ratio, the greater your risk of heart disease.
What can I do to lower my cholesterol?
Eating more soluble fiber in the form of legumes, whole grains, seeds, fruit and vegetables can help bind cholesterol in the digestive tract and remove it from your body. Some foods, like nuts, avocados and fatty fish, also contain polyunsaturated fats, which lower LDL cholesterol in the blood.
Try to limit foods high in saturated fats, trans fats and cholesterol, such as red meat, butter and cheese, and choose plant proteins like soy and minimally processed foods instead.
Though the effects of these dietary choices on cholesterol vary from person to person, they can still “lower your risk of heart attack or stroke or dying within three months” of making diet changes, Dr. Kopecky said.
Exercising a few days a week can further decrease your LDL and triglyceride levels while increasing HDL cholesterol, Dr. Kopecky said. And these lifestyle changes can substantially benefit even those who need cholesterol-lowering drugs.
What about medication?
A doctor may recommend cholesterol-lowering drugs if you have already had a heart attack or stroke or if an ultrasound or angiogram shows significant blockages in your arteries. A provider may also consider medication if your LDL cholesterol is 190 or higher.
For most other people, doctors consider cholesterol levels in combination with age, family history of heart disease, smoking history and other factors before deciding whether to prescribe a drug, Dr. Wilkins said.
The most commonly prescribed cholesterol drugs are statins, which reduce LDL cholesterol. It may take some trial and error to find the right drug and dose, Dr. Wilkins added, and most people need to stay on statins for life. Stopping the medication can cause your cholesterol levels and risk of developing heart disease to go back up.
“No one has zero risk,” he said. “But there’s a lot you can do to mitigate it.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/01/31/well/live/cholesterol-tests-levels-heart-disease.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why Cholesterol Is Important For Health and How To Lower It
- Is Ozempic Really A Miracle Drug?
- Boeing results due as safety scrutiny intensifies | BBC News
- Three Palestinian militants killed in Israeli hospital raid in West Bank
- Haberman says she doubts Trump supporters mind funding his legal fights
- Rachel Mansfield Makes Healthy Breakfasts With Belvita
- Israel-Gaza: At least half of Gaza’s buildings damaged or destroyed, new analysis shows | BBC News
- Tom Odell on mental health and social media
- New study recommends 2000 IU daily vitamin D supplementation
- Joe Biden says he has decided US response to Jordan attack | BBC News
- US soldiers killed in Jordan named
- Artificial Sweeteners: The Good and the Bad