Why Cholesterol Is Important For Health and How To Lower It

While 86 million adults in the United States have high cholesterol levels, one third of Americans say they haven’t had their numbers checked in the last five years.

Getting your cholesterol tested — and under control — is critical to preventing heart disease and other serious health problems. But figuring out when to test and what to make of the numbers can feel daunting.

How harmful is “bad cholesterol” for your health? Should you worry if your total cholesterol is just on the cusp of being too high? And how much can you lower your levels by changing your diet or exercise habits?

We asked experts what to know about cholesterol tests and management.

What is cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a fatty substance (also called a lipid) that is produced by the liver. It’s essential for making cell membranes, hormones and more. Usually your liver makes all the cholesterol you need. But some foods, like meat and dairy products, may increase the cholesterol circulating in your blood, which is why you may be asked to fast before a cholesterol test.