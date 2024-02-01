Testing for strep A: Don’t wait





A New Brunswick widow is urging Canadians with symptoms of Strep A to get tested or go to the hospital so that other families don’t have to deal with a loss like hers did. Dan Wetmore, 49, died on January 19 — the same day he was rushed to the Moncton Hospital for symptoms that, up to then, he thought were caused by influenza. “My husband had no idea. He thought he had the flu,” said Kim Wetmore from her home in Riverview, NB. “I kept saying to him, ‘We need to go to the hospital,’ and he kept saying, ‘It’s just the flu.'” Wetmore’s husband had been fighting a sore throat and tiredness. After about eight days, his condition deteriorated. By then, he was spending entire days in bed. Eventually, he was vomiting, experiencing body aches, chills, and lost his voice. In the early hours of Jan. 19, Wetmore said her husband called an ambulance. He was treated right away but ended up in the ICU, diagnosed with invasive group A streptococcus — a serious bacterial infection. Wetmore says her husband, and father of her son, died hours later. Now, she’s urging people with symptoms of strep A to take action — get tested, and go to the hospital. “People need to be checked,” she said. As of Jan. 29, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has received more than 4,800 invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS) samples from 2023. It’s the highest number ever recorded and a more than 48 per cent increase over a previous 2019 spike of 3,236 samples. “As of Jan. 29, we have received almost 400 iGAS samples collected in 2024,” said a spokesperson with the Public Health Agency of Canada. Anne Marie Picone, Interim Executive Director of New Brunswick’s Pharmacist’s Association, said six pharmacies in the province are now able to assess and prescribe for Group A Strep and that demand has been huge. “There is a bit of sense of panic that is out there and we don’t want people to be panicked. We can manage this together,” said Picone.”We’re trying to manage in these six locations to be able to do what can be done.” Steven Allen, a father who tried to get his son an appointment at a pharmacy in Riverview, N.B. Tuesday told CTV News he was told the soonest appointment was next week. “Where’s the infrastructure? Why is there not a centre opened up for this too?” Allen asked. Back at the Wetmore’s house, stories about Dan flow easily. The 49-year-old was a family man who loved sports and watching his son play hockey and football. But he was also a recognizable part of the Moncton Market — a member of the Kurt’s Sausage crew who grilled sausages and schnitzel. “He loved people, and that’s why so many are reaching out,” said Kim Wetmore.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/mobile/health/he-thought-it-was-the-flu-says-widow-of-man-who-died-of-strep-a-1.6750343 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos