Improving Fitness May Lower Risk of Prostate Cancer





Jan. 31, 2024 — Men who improve their fitness might lower their odds of getting prostate cancer, according to a new Swedish study. Specifically, improving cardiorespiratory fitness by 3% or more annually over three years reduced the chances of men developing prostate cancer by 35%, compared to those whose fitness dropped by 3% each year. Cardiorespiratory fitness is a measure of how the heart and lungs deliver oxygen to muscles during exercise. The decrease held true no matter how fit the men were at the beginning of the study period, according to the findings published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Study researchers from the Swedish School of Sport and Health Sciences looked at information on more than 57,000 Swedish men enrolled in a health database that began in 1982. The men took at least two fitness tests to measure how much oxygen they used during vigorous exercise – more meant better fitness. Men rode stationary bikes in the tests. Results were compared to those of men who later developed the disease. NBC News reports that 113 of every 100,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. This shows that “no matter what age, no matter where you are in your life or your relative fitness, that if you improve your fitness, even by a relatively small amount, you may significantly decrease your risk of developing prostate cancer,” said William Oh, MD, of the Prostate Cancer Foundation, to NBC News. He was not involved in the study. Researchers say jogging, hiking, and swimming are good exercises, as well. “They want to aim for more vigorous intensity activities — that’s activities that we would do and we would struggle to maintain a conversation with a friend,” said Kate Bolam, a co-author and researcher at the Swedish School of Sport and Health Sciences.“It could be line dancing if that gets your heart rate up and you think it’s fun and you’re going to do it regularly.” Previous research has linked exercise to a lower risk of cancer in general.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/prostate-cancer/news/20240131/improving-fitness-may-lower-risk-of-prostate-cancer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos