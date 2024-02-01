3 ways to drive awareness of women’s greatest health threat for American Heart Month





The American Heart Association’s® Go Red for Women® movement urges everyone to wear red on National Wear Red Day®, Friday, Feb. 2, learn about risk factors and celebrate survivors

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2024 – From news desks to iconic buildings, scores of people and landmarks across the U.S. will once again “go red” on National Wear Red Day, Feb. 2, to raise awareness that cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women and support the nearly 45% of women over the age of 20 living with some form or heart disease or stroke.[1] Through its Go Red for Women® movement, nationally sponsored by CVS Health, the American Heart Association, which is devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, urges everyone to take action throughout American Heart Month in February to champion better health and well-being for all women in three ways. Wear red on National Wear Red Day, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, and spread the word about the unique heart health challenges women face on social media throughout the month using #WearRedDay, #WearRedAndGive, #HeartMonth and #GoRedforWomen. Visit WearRedDay.org for more information and to download tools and resources to “go red” today. The iconic Red Dress pin and other apparel are available at ShopHeart.org. Celebrate survivors and communities championing women’s health. Twelve women have been chosen to represent the American Heart Association’s national Go Red for Women® movement in 2024. This sisterhood of survivors will share their inspiring personal stories of heart disease and stroke to help women across the country understand and embrace heart health at every age and every stage of life. By lifting their voices, these women—and survivors everywhere—can make a lasting impact as they raise awareness about risks and resources, inspire meaningful change for individuals and communities, and work to eliminate women’s greatest health threat. Read and be inspired by the stories of the 2024 class of Go Red for Women survivors at goredforwomen.org/survivors. Donate to support the American Heart Association’s lifesaving work. Two national supporters of Go Red for Women are providing customers with a way to show their commitment to improving women’s health. The Big Lots Foundation, a National Go Red for Women supporter, has provided a donation of $500,000 to match donations made on heart.org and goredforwomen.org for the entire month. Additionally, Big Lots stores are helping customers “go red” by offering a Red Dress pin for donations of $2 or more in February, while supplies last, as part of their national Life is WhyTM campaign. CVS Health will also offer their customers an opportunity to give at the register throughout the month in addition to supporting year-round research, education and access to care that improves women’s cardiovascular health, including initiatives aimed at addressing the maternal health crisis and reducing hypertension rates. According to the American Heart Association’s 2024 Heart Disease & Stroke Statistical Update, cardiovascular disease remains the greatest health threat for women, yet less than half of women are aware it is their leading cause of death[2]. The Go Red for Women movement is working to close this gap through research, community engagement and advocacy initiatives. “This year marks 100 years of the American Heart Association working to save and improve lives,” said Nancy Brown, American Heart Association CEO. “As we look ahead to our Second Century, we’re asking our sisters, mothers, daughters, and friends, to join us and make bold moves to reach our goals—so that everyone, everywhere can live their healthiest lives. Because our future is about improving yours.” The Empire State Building in New York City will join dozens of other national and local landmarks turning red in solidarity with National Wear Red Day. Buffalo Bills safety, cardiac arrest survivor and national Nation of Lifesavers™ ambassador Damar Hamlin will flip the ceremonial switch this Friday at the iconic 102-story skyscraper. The most recognized building in the world’s most recognized skyline, lighting the Empire State Building red to support the American Heart Association serves as a literal beacon to remind women worldwide of the need to be vigilant and focus on their heart health. Find resources to support women’s heart health at every age, through every stage of life at GoRedforWomen.org and learn more about National Wear Red Day at WearRedDay.org. ### About the American Heart Association The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for a century. During 2024 – our Centennial year – we celebrate our rich 100-year history and accomplishments. As we forge ahead into our second century of bold discovery and impact, our vision is to advance health and hope for everyone, everywhere. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1. About Go Red for Women® The American Heart Association’s signature initiative, Go Red for Women®, is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally. While the majority of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. For more than two decades, Go Red for Women has encouraged awareness. The movement harnesses the energy, passion and power of women to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease. It challenges them to know their risk for heart disease and take action to reduce their personal risk. It also gives them tools they need to lead a heart healthy life. The Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health, with additional support from national cause supporters. For more information, please visit GoRedforWomen.org or call 1-800-AHA-USA1 (242-8721). For Media Inquiries 214-706-1173: Libby Ridenhour:[email protected] For Public Inquiries: 1-800-AHA-USA1 (242-8721) heart.org and stroke.org

