Know Date, Theme, History, Significance And More





Cancer refers to the abnormal growth of cells that divide uncontrollably World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 every year. The day aims to promote awareness about cancer. It also helps to strengthen actions that strive to improve cancer care, detection, preventive measures and treatment. Cancer is a large group of diseases that can affect any organ or tissue of the body. It refers to the abnormal growth of cells that divide uncontrollably. Cancer has the ability to spread from one body part/ organ/ tissue to another. World Cancer Day 2024: Theme The theme for World Cancer Day 2024 is ‘Close the care gap: Everyone deserves access to cancer care.’ It is a part of a 3-year long campaign from 2022 to 2024. The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) focuses on a single agenda under this campaign. According to UICC, the agenda for 2024 is ‘Together, we challenge those in power.’ Each year, multiple activities and events take place around the world on this day. Both online and offline activities act as a powerful reminder that every individual plays a role in reducing the cancer burden and creating awareness. History World Cancer Day was first observed on February 4, 2000, at the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium In Paris. More about cancer According to the World Health Organization cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. The cancer burden continues to grow globally. However, survival rates are improving with the help of advanced diagnosis and treatment. Regular screenings and early detection are two main key factors that help improve survival rates. “Lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach and liver cancer are the most common types of cancer in men, while breast, colorectal, lung, cervical and thyroid cancer are the most common among women,” mentions the WHO website. Tobacco use alone accounts for around one-third of deaths from cancers. Other risk factors include high body mass index, alcohol consumption, family history, some health conditions, environment, infections by certain viruses and more. Common treatment options include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, bone marrow transplant, targeted drug therapy and more. Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/health/world-cancer-day-2024-know-date-theme-history-significance-and-more-4973541 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos