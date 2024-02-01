Health
Global cancer rates are expected to rise 77% to hit 35M by 2050, warns WHO
Scientists expect cancer rates to nearly double across the globe in the next quarter-century, fueled by aging, obesity, and tobacco and alcohol use.
An estimated 20 million cases of cancer were diagnosed worldwide in 2022, up from 18 million in 2020. That number will rise by 77% to 35 million by 2050, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) predicted Thursday.
Highly developed countries will experience the greatest absolute increase in cancer cases over the next 25 years. Countries with lower levels of development, however, will see a disproportionate increase in cancer rates, potentially putting a greater burden on their health systems. The IARC projects a 142% increase in cancer rates for countries with a low-level of development, compared to a 99% increase for countries with a medium-level of development, between now and 2050.
“The impact of this increase will not be felt evenly across countries of different [development] levels,” Dr. Freddie Bray, head of the Cancer Surveillance Branch at IARC, said in a news release about the data. “Those who have the fewest resources to manage their cancer burdens will bear the brunt of the global cancer burden.”
While progress has been made in early cancer detection and treatment, “significant disparities in cancer treatment outcomes exist not only between high- and low-income regions of the world, but also within countries,” Dr. Cary Adams, head of international NGO Union for International Cancer Control, added.
“Where someone lives should not determine whether they live,” she said. “This is not just a resource issue, but a matter of political will.”
Lung, female breast cancers remain top global concerns
Lung cancer and female breast cancer have been in a neck-and-neck race for global supremacy, with the latter surpassing the former for the first time in 2020.
That trend reversed itself two years later. Persistent tobacco use in Asia helped push global lung cancer diagnosis rates ahead of female breast cancer in 2022, the IARC said Thursday.
The cancers most commonly diagnosed in the world two years ago, according to the organization, were:
- Lung cancer: 2.5 million new cases
- Breast cancer: 2.3 million
- Colorectal cancer: 1.9 million
- Prostate cancer: 1.5 million
- Stomach cancer: 970,000
While lung cancer diagnoses slightly surpassed those of breast cancer in 2022, breast cancer remained the most common cause of cancer when both genders were considered in the vast majority of countries: 157 out of 185.
Two years before, in 2020—the last prior year for which data is available—breast cancer ranked first in diagnosis rate, followed by lung and colorectal cancers.
- Breast cancer: 2.3 million new cases
- Lung cancer: 2.2 million
- Colorectal cancer: 1.9 million
- Prostate cancer: 1.4 million
- Stomach cancer: 1.1 million
In 2022, breast cancer remained the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women globally, and the leading cause of cancer death, according to the IARC. Lung and colorectal cancers were the second and third most common types of cancer diagnosed in women and causes of cancer deaths, respectively.
For men, lung cancer was the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the leading cause of cancer death globally in 2022, followed by liver and colorectal cancers.
Aside from being the most commonly diagnosed cancer in 2022, lung cancer was the deadliest cancer as well, causing 1.8 million deaths, followed by colorectal and liver cancers.
- Lung cancer: 1.8 million deaths
- Colorectal cancer: 900,000
- Liver cancer: 760,000
- Breast cancer: 670,000
- Stomach cancer: 660,000
Lung cancer was also the deadliest cancer in 2020, with a descending list nearly identical to 2022’s.
- Lung: 1.8 million deaths
- Colorectal: 935,000
- Liver: 830,000
- Stomach: 769,000
- Breast: 685,000
2024 cancer deaths expected to hit record high in U.S.
The new global statistics come just days after the American Cancer Society (ACS) released its 2024 cancer forecast earlier this month. The organization anticipates new cancer diagnoses to surpass 2 million for the first time this year, with four cancers for which early screenings exist—breast, prostate, colorectal, and cervical—on the rise.
While the risk of dying from cancer in the U.S. has steadily declined over the years—thanks to advances in cancer detection and treatment and a reduction in smoking rates—diagnosis rates of certain types of cancers are increasing, particularly among population subsets.
The increases, according to the new report, include:
- Colorectal cancer in people younger than 55 years of age
- Liver cancer in women
- Cervical cancer in women ages 30 through 44
Six types of cancer with rising diagnosis rates are associated with excess body weight, the organization notes, including:
- Endometrial
- Liver
- Kidney
- Pancreas
- Colorectal
- Breast
Perhaps most concerning: The age of the average cancer patient is decreasing. In 1995, 61% of cancer diagnoses were among those ages 65 and older. But by 2020, that proportion had dropped to 58%.
Meanwhile, cancer rates among middle-age and younger adults are rising. Collectively, those under 50 were the only age group to see an increase in cancer diagnoses from 1995 through 2020.
Colorectal cancer diagnoses, in particular, are trending upward among younger adults—those below the age of 50—according to the ACS. In the late 1990s, colorectal cancer was the fourth leading cause of cancer death among men and women in this age group. Now, it’s the leading cause of cancer death for men in this age group, and the No. 2 cause for women. Scientists from the ACS speculate that lifestyle factors particularly common among those born in 1950 and later—like obesity, high consumption of processed meat and alcohol, low levels of physical activity and fiber consumption, and smoking—are fueling this change.
Italian researchers, in a study published this month in the Annals of Oncology, draw a similar conclusion. Obesity and alcohol consumption are contributing to colorectal cancer’s rising death toll among young adults, they assert. This year, bowel cancer deaths among young people—Millennials and Gen Xers aged 25-49—are predicted to rise in some European countries for the first time, according to their report.
|
Sources
2/ https://fortune.com/well/2024/02/01/global-cancer-rates-rise-world-health-organization-aging-alcohol/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin apologises for secret hospital stay | BBC News
- Global cancer rates are expected to rise 77% to hit 35M by 2050, warns WHO
- Nicola Sturgeon Covid WhatsApp messages row explained
- Study shows link between moderate radon exposure and increased risk of stroke
- Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg apologises to families in fiery US Senate hearing | BBC News
- Roy Wood Jr. on The Daily Show and the Future of Comedy
- Deer Are Beta-Testing a Nightmare Disease
- White House blames group for drone attack on US soldiers
- Putin promises gains in Ukraine as he campaigns for re-election | BBC News
- Zuckerberg apologizes to families during Senate hearing
- Alzheimer’s disease may be transmissible, some experts say—but only in rare, unusual circumstances. Here’s how
- Working conditions in Cambodia like ‘a burning prison’ | BBC News