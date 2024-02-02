Strep A in Canada: Health-care workers, are you seeing severe cases?





Invasive group A streptococcus is spreading in Canadian communities and putting some in hospital. The bacteria that most commonly causes strep throat can lead to serious infection or even death if not treated. People have reported varying symptoms from invasive group A strep, including wounds from flesh-eating disease, painful necks and stiff joints, among other. Cases have been severe enough to require hospitalization for strep A, and in some instances, people have died as a result of their infection. As of Jan. 9, the Public Health Agency of Canada had received more than 4,600 invasive group A strep samples from 2023, making it a record year. A report from Public Health Ontario noted there were 715 hospitalizations and 104 deaths between October and December from strep A. To get the full picture of the situation, CTVNews.ca wants to know what this wave of strep A is like from people who work in health care. Are you seeing an uptick in patients? How is the health care system handling the influx of strep A? What are some common symptoms you’re seeing in patients, and have you dealt with any extreme cases? What is it like to work in health care as you navigate the wave of strep A?? Share your story by emailing CTVNews.ca journalist Natasha O’Neill with your name, location and phone number in case of a follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

