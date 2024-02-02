Alternative Therapies Like Meditation and Acupuncture Are on the Rise





The doctor is in. So is the yogi. A sharp shift in health care is taking place as more than one-third of American adults now supplement or substitute mainstream medical care with acupuncture, meditation, yoga and other therapies long considered alternative. In 2022, 37 percent of adult pain patients used nontraditional medical care, a marked rise from 19 percent in 2002, according to research published this week in JAMA. The change has been propelled by growing insurance reimbursement for clinical alternatives, more scientific evidence of their effectiveness and an increasing acceptance among patients. “It’s become part of the culture of the United States,” said Richard Nahin, the paper’s lead author and an epidemiologist at the National Center of Complementary and Integrative Health, a division of the National Institutes of Health. “We’re talking about the use for general wellness, stress management use, sleep, energy, immune health.” And for pain management. The use of yoga to manage pain rose to 29 percent in 2022 from 11 percent in 2002, an increase that Dr. Nahin said reflected in part efforts by patients to find alternatives to opiates, and the influence of media and social media.

“It’s in the public domain so much,” he said. “People hear acupuncture, meditation, yoga. They start to learn.” The change is impacting medical practitioners as well. Dr. Sean Mackey, chief of the pain medicine division at Stanford Medicine, said that a growing number of studies have validated alternative therapies, providing even traditional clinics like Stanford’s with more mind-body therapies and other nonpharmaceutical tools. He said the acceptance of those ideas has grown among younger people in particular, whereas patients of earlier generations may have seen these options as too out there. “Our parents and our grandparents would look at them and they’re like, What, are you kidding me?” At the same time, Dr. Mackey said, the growing prominence of the therapies can be a “double-edged sword” because they do not always provide the relief that is marketed. “My advice to people when they’re pursuing this is to do these things for a trial,” he said. “But if it’s not providing long-term durable benefits, don’t just keep doing it.” The JAMA article drew its data from the 2002, 2012 and 2022 National Health Interview Survey, which was conducted in person and by telephone. Researchers used the data to evaluate the use of seven complementary health care approaches: acupuncture, chiropractic care, guided imagery, massage therapy, meditation, naturopathy and yoga.

Meditation as a health therapy jumped sharply, to around 17 percent of American adults in 2022, from around 7.5 percent two decades earlier. Dr. Nihan said that the low cost was a factor: “How much does it cost to do meditation and yoga?” Such activities vary widely in price, depending on whether they are done at home or in classes. For some people, the alternatives seem to prove superior. Jee Kim started down the traditional-medicine path in 2022 when he was grappling with sleeplessness and anxiety from a separation. His primary care doctor in Boulder, Colo., prescribed medications that Mr. Kim used initially but found to have intolerable side effects. “I got serious about yoga and meditation,” he said, ultimately finding them a better solution. “I tried the pharmaceutical route, but I wanted tools I could come back to. I knew it wouldn’t be my last hard life transition.” Mr. Kim, 49, a political consultant and a former college tennis player who still plays avidly, also credits yoga with helping stave off injury, so much so that he has become an occasional yoga instructor himself. “It’s a pillar of my physical and mental health, at work too,” he said. Dr. Jennifer Rhodes, a psychiatrist in Boulder who specializes in treating women going through hormonal changes, said that a “majority of my patients use supplementary intervention like those for stress management,” referring to the therapies in the survey. She said that she embraced the concept but cautioned that medications can be crucial, too. “Do acupuncture and massage,” she said. “But it’s not fair to ask for someone who is severely depressed or anxious and not functioning to employ those until they calm their nervous system down.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/02/health/medical-alternative-meditation-acupuncture.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos