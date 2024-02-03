World Cancer Day: How the UF Health Cancer Center is closing the care gap – News





World Cancer Day is held every year on Feb. 4 to raise awareness of cancer and encourage its prevention, detection and treatment. The international awareness day aims to catalyze collective action to work toward a world where preventable cancer deaths are saved and access to life-saving cancer treatment and care is equitable for all. Cancer is the second-leading cause of death worldwide. Up to 50% of cancer cases can be prevented through lifestyle changes, such as not smoking, healthy diet and exercise. This year’s World Cancer Day theme, “Close the Care Gap,” is all about making sure leaders make a commitment to prioritizing cancer, creating innovative strategies designed to confront inequity and investing resources to achieve a just and cancer-free world. The University of Florida Health Cancer Center is closing the care gap through leading-edge research that directly impacts patient outcomes, allowing patients access to the very latest cancer-fighting technologies and drugs. In addition, the Cancer Center is partnering with the community to reduce the cancer burden in the 23 counties it serves through novel outreach and engagement programs. These programs and services span the cancer care continuum — from prevention to survivorship — and are tailored to meet the community’s needs. “On the intermediate and long-term horizons, the UF Health Cancer Center is closing the cancer care gap through effectively directing innovative discovery and translational research efforts at our region’s most pressing and unmet cancer needs,” said Duane Mitchell, M.D., Ph.D., the Phyllis Kottler Friedman Professor in the Lillian S. Wells Department of Neurosurgery and the associate director for translation and innovation at the UF Health Cancer Center. “In parallel, we are achieving an immediate impact through strengthening the ties with our surrounding communities, particularly those that are underserved, and effectively linking individuals with resources, information and access to excellent and comprehensive cancer care.” Here’s a look at recent news and research on how the center is closing the care gap by:

Ensuring all patients benefit from the very latest cancer discoveries and have access to the most advanced care close to home.

In June, the UF Health Cancer Center achieved prestigious designation from the National Cancer Institute, or NCI, joining the ranks of the country’s most distinguished cancer centers. The center is the 72nd in the United States, the only one in North Central Florida and the only one at a public university in Florida. At a time when Florida has the nation’s second-highest cancer burden, the designation provides more resources for innovative clinical trials and increase access to cancer care. Being part of the NCI network means patients in North Central Florida and beyond can be assured of access to the most advanced cancer treatments — backed by research conducted by dedicated scientists. “The UF Health Cancer Center achieved NCI designation by bringing together the best minds of the University of Florida to attack the problem of cancer across the continuum from basic mechanisms of disease, to cancer prevention and screening, to new cancer therapies, to long-term survivorship,” said Jonathan D. Licht, M.D., director of the UF Health Cancer Center. Read more.

Addressing access disparities.

For many individuals living in the rural 23-county area of North Central Florida served by the UF Health Cancer Center, access to mammography services for breast cancer screening is limited. Now, with a $1.5-million grant awarded through UF President Ben Sasse’s strategic funding initiative, the UF Health Cancer Center is launching an initiative called Expanding Access to Breast Cancer Screening in North Central Florida. A mobile mammography unit will be outfitted with leading-edge technology to bring services directly to the community. The unit will be the first of its kind in North Central Florida — a region larger than Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut combined. Read more.

Tackling brain tumors.

UF Health researcher Duane Mitchell, M.D., Ph.D., has pioneered several novel brain tumor immunotherapies that have been translated into first-in-human clinical trials and multicenter phase 2 studies. The UF Brain Tumor Immunotherapy Program is discovering and implementing better treatments for patients with some of the most challenges cancers to treat, and researchers are advancing some of the most groundbreaking immunotherapy treatments in the country “The Brain Tumor Immunotherapy Program at the University of Florida is one of our signature achievements, and we are very proud of the continued progress they are making,” Licht said. Read more.

UF Health researchers recently developed a multi-gene metric that revealed a close link between genetic factors and racial disparities in pediatric acute myeloid leukemia outcomes. Researchers say using the metric to optimize treatment approaches for each patient could lead to better outcomes, particularly among Black children. Read more.

Uncovering novel associations through big data.

UF Health researchers found that patients with asthma are almost one-and-a-half times more likely to develop cancer than those who don’t have the respiratory disease. The researchers analyzed a large statewide database of health records and administrative claims to reach their findings. Read more.



Leah Buletti

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.ufl.edu/2024/02/world-cancer-day/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos