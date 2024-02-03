Health
US flu markers show hint of a second wind
After declining trends over the past few weeks, flu activity rose in some parts of the country, while COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) levels continued overall declines, according to the latest updates today from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Though flu indicators declined following the winter holidays, the CDC has said that it is watching for a second peak that sometimes occurs after the winter holidays. In its respiratory virus snapshot, the CDC said some regions are seeing rising flu indicators, especially in the Midwest and South-Central regions.
Signs of a flu comeback?
Also, the percentage of respiratory samples that were positive for flu at clinical labs rose last week to 16.2%, compared to 14.2% the previous week, the CDC said in its weekly flu update. Influenza A is still dominant, with 60.4% of subtyped samples belonging to the 2009 H1N1 subtype. There were increases in the percentages of H3N2 and influenza B detections compared to the previous week.
Outpatient visits for flulike illness held steady and have been above the national baseline since November. However, CDC surveillance shows a rise for one age-group: people ages 5 to 24 years.
Eight more pediatric flu deaths were reported, lifting the season’s total to 65. The deaths all occurred in January. Four were linked to influenza A, and four involved influenza B. Overall deaths from flu declined slightly compared to the week before.
COVID wastewater levels decline further
Most COVID markers declined last week, except for deaths, which held steady. Hospitalizations for COVID, one of the CDC’s main severity indicators, decreased by 10.9% compared to the previous week.
Among early indicators, test positivity declined 4.6% and it at 6.3% nationally. However, levels were a bit higher in the Midwest, South, and parts of the Northeast. Emergency department visits dropped 11% compared to the previous week and remain highest for infants and seniors.
The CDC’s wastewater tracking shows that virus detection levels are high, down from “very high” the week before. Meanwhile, Biobot wastewater tracking shows that a steady decline in SARS-CoV-2 detections since late December has slowed, with the western region showing a slight increase.
In its every-other-week variant projections, the CDC said JN.1 continued to expand its dominance and now makes up 93.1% of sequenced samples, up from 84.3% in its last update.
Scientists eye new SARS-CoV-2 variant
Earlier this week, South African virus sequencing experts identified a new lineage from samples in South Africa that has more than 100 mutations. Tulio de Oliveira, PhD, who directs South Africa’s Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation and is also deputy director of the Wellcome Sanger Institute Genomic Surveillance Unit, said on X (formerly Twitter) that the lineage is the most divergent one identified this year.
The same group in South Africa was the first to identify the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant.
Scientists have designated the new variant as BA.2.87.
The lineage has been found in eight samples from two different provinces between September and November. It is distinct from currently circulating Omicron lineages and shows some diversity in the samples collected over a 10-week period.
De Oliveira said enhanced genetic surveillance shows very few signs that the new variant is spreading widely or replacing current lineages. He added that work is under way to assess potential transmissibility and pathogenicity.
RSV hospitalizations decline in young kids
The CDC said RSV activity has declined across many parts of the nation. Hospitalizations, still elevated, are declining in young children, but they remain elevated in older adults.
In its vaccination updates, the CDC estimated that 20.8% of eligible adults ages 60 and older have received an RSV vaccine.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/us-flu-markers-show-hint-second-wind
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US flu markers show hint of a second wind
- E. Jean Carroll’s attorney says Trump threw papers during deposition
- MN health officials monitoring national measles outbreaks closely
- Clapham attack suspect given asylum despite sex conviction
- US will not strike inside Iran. Hear former defense secretary’s reaction
- everything you need to know about Finnish sauna
- Brianna Ghey’s killers named ahead of sentencing
- Norwegians in floating sauna save sinking Tesla passengers
- What to know about medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound for weight loss
- Barkley has a stern message for NFL fans hating on Taylor Swift
- ‘Chinese spy’ pigeon released by Indian officials
- How to Tell If a Food Is Ultra-Processed