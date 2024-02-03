Clinical trial confirms efficacy, safety of low-cost malaria vaccine





A phase 3 randomized controlled trial confirms that the R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine is 67% to 75% effective against the mosquito-borne illness in young children in four African countries. Study data, published yesterday in The Lancet, also confirm a good safety profile for the vaccine, which costs only $2 to $4 per dose, per the World Health Organization (WHO). A University of Oxford–led research team randomly assigned 4,800 children aged 5 months to 3 years in Burkina Faso, Kenya, Mali, and Tanzania to receive either the malaria vaccine or a rabies control vaccine from April 2021 to January 2022. Follow-up was 1 year. A total of 3,103 vaccine recipients and 1,541 controls were included in a modified per-protocol analysis; 51.9% were boys, and 48.1% were girls. The vaccine was given in three doses 4 weeks apart, followed by a booster 12 months after the third dose. Half of the children were enrolled at two sites with seasonal malaria transmission, and half were recruited from standard sites with perennial malaria spread. Highest VE in kids aged 5 to 17 months Vaccine effectiveness (VE) at 1 year was 75% (95% confidence interval [CI], 71% to 79%) at seasonal sites and 68% (95% CI, 61% to 74%) at standard sites for time to first malaria infection. VE against multiple infections was 75% (95% CI, 71% to 78%) at seasonal sites and 67% (95% CI, 59% to 73%) at standard sites. Mild waning occurred over 1 year at similar rates at both site types. The investigators noted a rate reduction of 868 (95% CI, 762 to 974) cases per 1,000 children-years at seasonal sites and 296 (95% CI, 231 to 362) at standard sites. Children aged 5 to 17 months had the highest VE regarding time to first clinical malaria episode at seasonal (79% [95% CI, 73% to 84%) and standard (75% [95% CI, 65% to 83%) sites. This age-group also had significantly greater immune responses than those aged 18 to 36 months. The vaccine was well tolerated, with 18.6% of 1,615 participants experiencing injection-site pain and 46.7% of 1,615 experiencing fever. The number of adverse events of special interest and serious adverse events didn’t differ significantly between the two vaccine groups. No vaccine-related deaths were reported. The WHO recommended the vaccine in October 2023. Low cost, fast scale-up “This low-cost, high-efficacy vaccine is already licensed by several African countries, and recently received a WHO policy recommendation and prequalification, offering large-scale supply to help reduce the great burden of malaria in sub-Saharan Africa,” the study authors wrote. The vaccine was developed by the University of Oxford and vaccine maker Serum Institute of India, which is ready to roll out the first 25 million doses in the next 3 or 4 months, according to a university news release. Up to 200 million doses are predicted to be available in the coming years. “The continued high efficacy of this new vaccine in field trials is very encouraging, and consistent with the high efficacy and excellent durability observed in a smaller four-year phase IIb trial,” chief investigator Adrian Hill, MD, PhD, of the University of Oxford, said in the release. This low-cost, high-efficacy vaccine is already licensed by several African countries, and recently received a WHO policy recommendation and prequalification, offering large-scale supply to help reduce the great burden of malaria in sub-Saharan Africa. In a related commentary, Vasee Moorthy, BMBCh, PhD, of the WHO, and colleagues said that R21/Matrix-M will augment the 18 million doses of the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine expected to be available this year and next (annual demand is expected to be 80 million to 100 million doses). “Two key advantages of R21/Matrix-M are the price, which is expected to be substantially lower than the current RTS,S/AS01 price, and the much higher near-term supply capability,” they wrote. Moorthy and colleagues urged the integration of malaria vaccines into WHO-recommended high-impact measures for infection control in areas of moderate to high transmission. “Effective malaria control depends on the strategic deployment of a mix of partially effective interventions, including vaccines,” they concluded. “Importantly, financing for malaria vaccines must be additive to and not replacing existing WHO-recommended malaria control measures if the unacceptable burden of malaria mortality is to be curtailed.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/malaria/clinical-trial-confirms-efficacy-safety-low-cost-malaria-vaccine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos