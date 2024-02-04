Health
Screening at Seattle Hospital Illustrates a Candida auris Outbreak
Last week, Seattle health officials confirmed the fourth case of the fungal infection, Candida auris (C auris), in a local hospital, Kindred Hospital Seattle, according to Public Health Seattle and King County.1
This fourth case that had links to Kindred hospital was reported on January 26. The very first case was discovered just weeks before on January 10 in a patient who was admitted to the hospital. Additional screening of other patients found 2 new positive C auris cases on January 22.1 These patients had previously tested negative for C auris when they were first admitted. This is the first known outbreak of C auris in Washington state.
It is important to note, that C auris typically affects older patients with comorbidities.
“Most healthy people do not need to worry about C auris infections,” Claire Brostrom-Smith, manager of the Healthcare Associated Infections Program at Public Health Seattle and King County, said in a statement. “The risk is mainly for patients that have long stays at hospitals and need medical interventions like breathing tubes, feeding tubes or urinary catheters.”1
Incidence Rates are Increasing, Multidrug Resistance (MDR) Continues
C auris continues to see an increase in incidence rates, with a 95% increase in cases during 2020-2021. And over the last 5 years, CDC has tracked cases using the Premier Healthcare database, which is a comprehensive electronic healthcare data repository, and offers insights on hospitalizations.2
Last year, the CDC’s publication, Emerging Infectious Diseases, published data looking at patterns with these patients. From 2017–2022, they examined 192 cases of C auris and offered data on these hospitalizations. Investigators examined features of C auris hospitalizations and compared those those without bloodstream infections (BSI). Within the study there were 38 (20%) C auris BSI. The authors noted that consistent with treatment guidelines, most BSI hospitalizations involved echinocandin therapy. “Echinocandin use was more frequent for bloodstream (76%) versus nonbloodstream (25%) hospitalizations; median time from first positive culture to echinocandin use was 2 days (interquartile range 1–3 days),” they wrote.2
Typically the first-line of therapy for C auris is echinocandins, and the fungal infection is proving to be multidrug resistant with this drug class, which can lead to increased mortality if there is treatment failure overall.
In the aforementioned study, C auris had a high mortality rate. “Including in-hospital deaths and discharges to hospice, the overall estimated crude mortality rate of 34% (47% for BSI) was similar to the 30-day mortality rate from a previous study in New York (27% overall and 39% for BSI),” the investigators wrote.3
Screening
From a public health standpoint, there is concern about growing cases, MDR, and mortality rates. However, stakeholders are aware of preventative strategies and stress the significance of testing and infection prevention controls.
For example, the C auris cases in Seattle were identified as a result of a screening program called the Partners for Patient Safety Program. Through the program, all patients at the hospital are screened at the time of their admission to the facility.
The intent of the program is to detect cases early-on to help prevent spread. Screening is a significant strategy because patients can often be asymptomatic but can still transmit C auris to other patients.
“Health care facilities that provide screening are taking an important proactive step to identify cases early-on to reduce the risk of spread to other patients,” Brostrom-Smith said.
Meghan Lyman, MD, medical officer, Mycotic Diseases Branch, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and her colleagues coauthored a study, which was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine last year looking at the CDC surveillance data tracking the incidence rates of C auris. Contagion interviewed Lyman last year, and she explained the CDC stresses the importance of these medical facilities being proactive in their approach to infection prevention. “Implementing these practices effectively and ensuring there’s good compliances is important but not always easy. It takes a lot of work and investment of resources,” Lyman stated.4
References
1.Update on C auris – The Partners for Patients Safety Program Screening and Cases. Public Health Seattle and King County. Accessed February 2, 2024. https://publichealthinsider.com/2024/01/30/update-on-c-auris-the-partners-for-patient-safety-program-screening-and-cases/
2.Parkinson J. Tracking Candida Auris. ContagionLive. July 5, 2023. Accessed February 3, 2024. https://www.contagionlive.com/view/tracking-candida-auris
3. Benedict K, Forsberg K, Gold J, et al. Candida auris‒Associated Hospitalizations, United States, 2017–2022. Emerging Infectious Diseases. 2023;29(7):1485-1487. doi:10.3201/eid2907.230540
4. Parkinson J. Placing Context Around Public Health Messaging, Addressing Infection Prevention for Candida Auris. ContagionLive. March 30, 2023. Accessed February 3, 2024.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.contagionlive.com/view/screening-at-seattle-hospital-illustrates-a-candida-auris-outbreak
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Screening at Seattle Hospital Illustrates a Candida auris Outbreak
- ‘A good day for Trump’: Legal analyst on trial postponement
- First UK patients receive mRNA therapy for cancer | Imperial News
- US approves plan to strike Iranian targets in Syria and Iraq, officials say | BBC News
- Evangelicals explain differences between some White and non-white evangelicals
- Airstrikes kill 18 people in Gaza, according to health officials
- First UK patients receive messenger RNA cancer therapy | Medical research
- US economy adds stunning number of jobs in January
- US launches airstrikes on 85 targets in Iraq and Syria | BBC News
- Three wounded in attack at Paris train station
- COVID-19 reinfection rates high among people who are homeless, Toronto study says
- ‘Total about face’: Zelensky appears to reverse on firing top general