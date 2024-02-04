Pop-up MMR vaccination clinics set for Worcestershire





By Andy GiddingsBBC News, West Midlands Getty Images The MMR jab is extremely effective against measles Pop-up MMR vaccination clinics are being launched in Worcestershire to protect children from measles. Amid a spike in cases across the West Midlands, the County Council said there were about 4,000 primary school-aged children in Worcestershire who had not had the MMR jab. The clinics in Kidderminster, Wythall, Redditch, Evesham, Malvern and Worcester do not need appointments. GPs will also be texting parents of children who have not been vaccinated. More than 90% of children in Worcestershire have been vaccinated with two doses by the time they are five years old. Lisa McNally, Director of Public Health in Worcestershire, said that was among the highest uptake in the West Midlands region, but she added the rate needed to be “even higher”. The pop-up clinics are being hosted in these libraries between 09:30 and 16:00 GMT on the following dates: Saturday 10 February • Kidderminster Library • Wythall Library • Redditch Library Saturday 17 February • Evesham Library • Malvern Library • The Hive, Worcester Parents have been advised to check their child’s personal health record (also known as the Red Book) if they are unsure whether they have already been vaccinated, or to contact their GP to check. People who do not want their children to have the MMR jab containing pork gelatin can request an alternative. Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-hereford-worcester-68185035 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos