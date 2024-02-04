Connect with us

Health

Explained | Monkey fever kills 2 in Karnataka: Definition, transmission, prevention and more

Explained | Monkey fever kills 2 in Karnataka: Definition, transmission, prevention and more

 


Recently, two people succumbed to Kyasanur Forest Disease so far in Karnataka, which prompted state Health department officials to hold meetings and review the preparedness to tackle the spread of the viral infection, reported news agency PTI.

The first death due to Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) – also known as monkey fever – was reported in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district on January 8. The victim was an 18-year-old girl.

The second fatality was reported at Manipal in Udupi district when a 79-year-old man from Sringeri taluk in Chikkamagaluru died in a private hospital, added the report.

Till now, the state has witnessed 49 positive cases of monkey fever with a maximum of 34 cases being reported in Uttara Kannada district followed by 12 in Shivamogga and the remaining three in Chikkamagaluru district.

ALSO READ: What is Tomato Fever? Causes, symptoms, and treatment

Karnataka’s Health Commissioner mentioned that since 1 January, the Health Department has collected 2,288 samples from the affected districts where cases of KFD were reported, adding 48 have tested positive for the disease.

What is Monkey Fever or KFD? How is it transmitted?

According to monkeyfeverrisk.ceh.ac.UK, KFD is a tick-borne viral hemorrhagic disease that can be fatal to humans and other primates.

The causal agent, Kyasanur Forest Disease Virus, is a member of the tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) complex, which is transmitted by a range of tick species, with Haemophysalis spinigera being considered the principal vector. They generally survive on monkeys. Humans also contract the disease by contacting cattle bitten by ticks.

As per details, castles are probably important hosts for adult Haemophysalis spinigera ticks. Humans who contract with KFD virus when bitten by an infected tick or by coming in contact with an infected animal are considered dead-end hosts.

However infected humans cannot infect ticks or other people with the virus. So they do not play a role in the onward transmission of KFD virus.

Who is affected?

First emerged in 1957 in the Kyasanur Forest in Karnataka, KFD has spread to new districts and states within India since 2012.

The health site claims that human cases have increased significantly to around 500 each year and 5-10 percent infected by KFD develop haemorrhagic symptoms. Over the last five years, there have been at least 340 confirmed deaths from KFD.

Affected people include:

a) resident and migratory farmers who graze animals (largely cattle) in the forest.

b) Tribal forest-dwellers who harvest fuel wood and non-timber forest products.

c) Daily laborers in plantations or for state forest departments.

How it can be prevented?

a) Vaccination

b) Spreading more awareness

With agency inputs.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here.
Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More
Less

Published: 04 Feb 2024, 08:25 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/science/health/explained-monkey-fever-kills-2-in-karnataka-definition-transmission-prevention-and-more-11707057758675.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: