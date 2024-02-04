World Cancer Day 2024: Date, history, theme, significance, signs and symptoms | Health





Cancer, the second leading cause of death worldwide, has become a major health concern in the past decades. The silent killer that often goes undetected in its early stages, spreads insidiously before manifesting into noticeable symptoms. Early detection is the key to surviving this deadly disease. In India too, the deadly disease is showing an upward trend. According to Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN), there were 19.3 million incident cancer cases worldwide for the year 2020. It has been predicted that cancer cases in India would increase to 2 million, a rise of 57.5 per cent in 2040 from 2020. As per National Cancer Registry Programme, one in nine people are likely to develop cancer in their lifetime. Lung and breast cancers were the leading sites of cancer in males and females, respectively. Lymphoid leukaemia emerged as the most common childhood cancer. (Also read | World Cancer Day 2024: 5 ways to prevent cervical cancer and all about pap smears and HPV tests) According to Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN), there were 19.3 million incident cancer cases worldwide for the year 2020.(Freepik) World Cancer Day date World Cancer Day is an international awareness day led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) celebrated on February 4 every year. Cancer is caused by an uncontrolled, abnormal growth of cells in the body that causes lump or tumour in most causes. If left untreated, tumours can grow and spread to other body parts and affect all body functions. Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now! History of World Cancer Day World Cancer Day was first celebrated on February 4, 2000 at the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium in Paris. The Paris Charter’s mission is to promote research, prevent cancer, improve patient services, raise awareness and mobilise the global community to make progress against cancer, and includes the adoption of World Cancer Day. Theme of World Cancer Day As per WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, between 2022 and 2024, the focus of World Cancer Day is to help “Close the cancer gap.” “This year marks the third and final year of the campaign. The theme for this year is ‘Together, we challenge those in power’. This theme encompasses the global demand for leaders to prioritize and invest in cancer prevention and care and to do more to achieve a just and cancer-free world, says Dr Moeti in the message for World Cancer Day. World Cancer Day: Types, risk factors Carcinoma, sarcoma, lymphoma or myeloma, leukaemia, brain and spinal cord cancers are some of its common types. Cancers can be caused by a set of modifiable or non-modifiable factors. Many cancers occur due to lifestyle factors like having too much alcohol, obesity, wrong eating habits, and lack of physical activity to name a few. Some people are also genetically predisposed to cancer which puts them at a greater risk of the disease. People with low immunity find themselves more at risk. Exposure to manmade source of radiation from x-rays, gamma rays could also play culprit. Certain infections can also be responsible for causing cancer and around 2.2 million cancer deaths annually are attributed to them. Signs and symptoms of cancer Unusual lumps or swelling

Fatigue

Changes in bowel habit

Sudden weight loss

Unexpected bleeding

Pain or ache that comes and goes

New moles or changes in appearance of moles

Appetite loss

A sore or ulcer that won’t heal

Heartburn or indigestion

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/health/world-cancer-day-2024-date-history-theme-significance-signs-and-symptoms-101707023286388.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos