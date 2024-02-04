Parents told to rebook missed MMR vaccine appointments





Getty Images Vaccine rates in Newcastle, Middlesbrough and Hartlepool are too low, health officials have warned Health bosses are urging parents to rebook any missed mumps, measles and rubella vaccine (MMR) appointments. Data showed the North East and north Cumbria had the highest uptake in England, but second doses fell below what is required to avoid outbreaks. Parts of Newcastle, Middlesbrough and Hartlepool are at risk because numbers are “not high enough”. One health chief said measles is a highly infectious disease but “completely preventable”. Dangers including blindness, deafness and swelling of the brain. Children require two doses of the MMR vaccine, the first dose given around their first birthday and the second dose given at three years and four months old. Both doses are needed to ensure full and lasting protection against MMR, according to the NHS. NHS North of England Care System Support (NECS) data shows in 2022-23, of the 33,937 five- years-olds in the North East and north Cumbria, 96% received their first MMR vaccination however, only 91% received their second. Dr Neil O’Brien, medical director at the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: “Spending just 15 minutes or more in direct contact with someone infected is enough to catch measles, making it one of the most infectious diseases in the world.” Dr O’Brien added: “Whilst overall MMR rates in our region are good, there are still some localised places where it is not high enough to prevent a rapid spread of measles; including areas of Newcastle, Middlesbrough and Hartlepool.” Cumbria’s director of public health Colin Cox said: “Measles can be a very serious illness but getting vaccinated is safe, free of charge and offers the best possible protection.” Follow BBC North East on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-68166433 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos