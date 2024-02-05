The deadly fungus Candida auris emerges in the US: Everything you need to know





Candida auris, a dreaded yeast infection, is spreading its presence across the United States at an alarming rate. First identified in 2009, this emerging fungus poses a significant global health threat due to its severe impact on hospitalized patients and resistance to multiple antifungal treatments. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been monitoring the spread of C. auris since it was first detected in the United States in 2016. By 2023, an alarming increase in cases was reported in states such as New York and Illinois, among others. We are seeing a consistently high number of cases. In July 2023, an outbreak reached Western Washington, starting at St. Joseph Hospital in Pierce County. C. auris is notorious for its ability to cause a variety of infections, ranging from superficial skin diseases to invasive diseases such as potentially life-threatening bloodstream infections. This fungus is most dangerous when it enters the bloodstream, and more than a third of patients with invasive C. auris infections die from the disease. Symptoms of the infection include fever, chills, fatigue, low blood pressure, high heart rate, and ear pain or a feeling of fullness. Infection occurs in health care settings through contact with contaminated surfaces or equipment, or through physical contact with an infected person. This fungus can survive on surfaces for several weeks, so strict hygiene and thorough cleaning in healthcare facilities are important to control the spread of infection. Hand hygiene using alcohol-based hand sanitizers or soap and water is emphasized as the primary defense against C. auris. Patients who are colonized with C. auris, meaning the fungus is present in their bodies without causing an infection, can still transmit the bacteria to others. Once diagnosed with C. auris, C. auris remains in the body forever, so continued precautions are required even after leaving the hospital. The CDC has outlined specific measures for healthcare providers to prevent the spread of C. auris, including isolating infected patients, using special disinfectants to clean rooms, and using protective gowns and gloves. ing. In addition, patients presenting to a health care facility must notify their health care provider if they test positive for C. auris or have been exposed to C. auris. Resistance of C. auris to antifungal drugs is a serious concern. Although most infections can be treated with echinocandins, some strains are resistant to all three major classes of antifungal drugs. In these cases, administration of an alternative or multiple antifungal agents may be necessary. CDC continues to work with public health partners, healthcare professionals, and laboratories to stop the spread of C. auris, advise on prevention strategies, and update guidelines as new information becomes available. Research efforts continue to understand why C. auris is resistant to antifungal drugs, its origins, and how it emerged simultaneously in different regions around the world. Also read: 'I have no intention of giving in': Arvind Kejriwal claims he is under pressure to join BJP

