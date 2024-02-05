Wales urgently requests MMR vaccine for children





Getty Images The World Health Organization recommends that 95% of children receive both doses of the MMR vaccine by age 5 Urgent action is needed to ensure children in Wales are fully vaccinated against measles, the chief medical officer has warned. Sir Frank Atherton said outbreaks could become more frequent unless uptake of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine increases. He said parents should arrange a jab as soon as possible if their children have not been fully vaccinated. The World Health Organization says 95% of children should receive two doses of the vaccine by the age of five, but the UK is falling short of its target. Latest figures show 89.5% of five-year-olds in Wales have received both doses. Across the UK, the figure is 84.5%, the lowest level since 2010-11. Getty Images Symptoms include high fever and a patchy rash. In recent months, outbreaks have been reported across the UK in the following areas: cardiff and birmingham. January, Birmingham Children's Hospital It was reported that the number of infected people is at a record high. In a few decades. This highly contagious disease can spread rapidly among unvaccinated people, especially in settings such as daycare centers and schools. Health boards in Wales are now being asked to cover all school pupils to increase vaccination levels. What is MMR vaccine? MMR vaccination is routinely offered as two separate courses. The first vaccination is given at the age of 1 year, and the second vaccination is given at the age of 3 years and 4 months. After administering both MMRs, 99% of people will be protected from measles and rubella and 88% will be protected from mumps. What are the symptoms of measles? Common symptoms of measles include high fever, sore and red eyes, coughing, and sneezing. Small white spots may also appear inside the mouth. A patchy red or brown rash usually appears on the face and behind the ears after a few days, then spreads to other parts of the body. Measles usually clears up within 7 to 10 days. However, complications can include pneumonia, meningitis, blindness, and seizures. Infants, young children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk. “Please protect my youngest children.” “Measles can cause severe illness in children, and some people who contract it can suffer life-altering complications.Parents need to make sure their children are fully immunized and where they receive their vaccinations. We can protect our children by checking to see if they have any and arranging vaccinations as soon as possible,” Sir Frank said. . “Infants under the age of one cannot receive the vaccine. Therefore, it is essential that all eligible people are fully vaccinated. This will help stop the spread of measles and protect our youngest children.” It helps.” All health boards are being asked to take urgent steps to ensure that 90% of pupils in all schools in Wales are fully vaccinated by the end of July. Deputy Chief Medical Officer Chris Jones said: “In the event of an outbreak, we must protect unvaccinated or undervaccinated students and staff to stop the spread of this highly virulent disease. may be required to quarantine for up to 21 days.” “Public Health Wales, the NHS and the Welsh Government will be working closely on further plans to increase levels of MMR uptake in the coming months.”

