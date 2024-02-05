Health
Study finds that moderate intake of kimchi is associated with lower obesity rates
In a recent study published in the journal BMJ OpenResearchers investigated the relationship between kimchi consumption and obesity in South Korea.
Obesity is associated with nutritional, environmental, and lifestyle factors and is a significant risk factor for diabetes, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, and hyperlipidemia. Obesity prevalence in South Korea has steadily increased over the years. On the other hand, the prevalence of abdominal obesity is also increasing over time.
Increased obesity prevalence is associated with increased health care costs. Therefore, obesity prevention remains a public health priority. In Korea, kimchi is a traditional side dish that is low in calories but rich in vitamins, dietary fiber, polyphenols, and lactic acid bacteria. There is concern that kimchi is one of the main causes of salt intake.
A 2019-20 study found that daily sodium intake from kimchi was 500mg (15% of total sodium intake). Studies have shown an association between increased sodium intake and increased prevalence of hypertension and obesity. Nevertheless, consuming fermented vegetables and kimchi has been shown to reduce weight and improve total cholesterol and fasting blood sugar levels.
About research
This study investigated the association between kimchi intake and obesity among Korean adults. The researchers used data from a large, prospective, community-based cohort study, Health Examination (HEXA). HEXA was part of a larger genomic and epidemiological study investigating genetic and environmental risk factors for chronic disease in adults aged 40 and older.
The baseline assessment of the HEXA study was conducted between 2004 and 2013. Participants with a history of cancer, cerebrovascular disease, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hyperlipidemia, or hypertension were excluded. Those with implausible energy intake or missing anthropometric data were also excluded.
Food intake over the past year was assessed using a semi-quantitative food frequency questionnaire. Kimchi included kakdugi, donchimi (watery kimchi), baechu kimchi (cabbage kimchi), and others such as mustard green kimchi, lettuce kimchi, and green onion kimchi. Intakes of sodium, potassium, macronutrients, and fiber were calculated. Obesity refers to a body mass index (BMI) of 25 kg/m or higher.2.
Abdominal obesity was defined as waist circumference (WC) ≥90 cm in men and ≥85 cm in women. A questionnaire was administered to collect data on sociodemographics, smoking, medical history, menopausal status, and physical activity.
Participants were stratified into groups based on kimchi intake. Multivariate logistic analysis estimated odds ratios and 95% confidence intervals for obesity associated with kimchi consumption.
Investigation result
The study involved 115,726 people with an average age of 51.8 years. Most participants (>68%) were female. Obesity prevalence was 28.2% overall, 24.7% in women, and 36.1% in men. People who ate five or more servings of kimchi a day had increased body weight and toilet use compared to those who consumed less than one serving a day. They were also more likely to consume alcohol and be obese.
Men who consumed five or more servings of kimchi per day were younger, smokers, taller, and more physically active than men who consumed less than one serving per day. In contrast, women who consumed five or more servings per day were older, non-smokers, less physically active, postmenopausal, shorter, and married than women who consumed less than one serving per day.
Men who consumed up to three total servings of kimchi per day had lower obesity rates than men who consumed less than one serving of kimchi per day. Men's baechu kimchi intake (3 or more servings per day) was significantly associated with a 10% lower prevalence of obesity and abdominal obesity compared to men who consumed less than 1 serving per day.
Among women, consuming pethu two to three times a day was associated with an approximately 8% lower prevalence of obesity and a 6% lower prevalence of abdominal obesity than those who consumed pethu less than once a day. People who consumed more than the median amount of kaktugi were less likely to develop abdominal obesity than non-consumers.
conclusion
Overall, this study showed an inverse association between total kimchi intake (1 to 3 servings per day) and obesity risk in men. In addition, men with higher intakes of baechu kimchi had lower prevalence of abdominal obesity and obesity. Increased intake of kakdugi was associated with the prevalence of lower abdominal obesity in both men and women.
Eating more than 5 servings of kimchi was associated with higher obesity rates, but this was not statistically significant. Higher total kimchi intake was also associated with higher protein, carbohydrate, fat, sodium, cooked rice, and total energy intake. Limitations of this study include the cross-sectional design, which limits causal inferences, and the lack of generalizability to other populations.
Reference magazines:
- Jung H, Yun Y, Hong SW et al. (2024). Association between kimchi intake and obesity based on BMI and abdominal obesity in Korean adults: A cross-sectional analysis of a health checkup survey. BMJ Open. Doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2023-076650. https://bmjoopen.bmj.com/content/14/2/e076650
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240204/Moderate-kimchi-intake-linked-to-lower-obesity-rates-study-shows.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Study finds that moderate intake of kimchi is associated with lower obesity rates
- Indonesian presidential candidates strike conciliatory note ahead of elections
- One year after the devastating earthquake that struck Syria, orphaned children are adjusting to the loss little by little – Toronto Star
- Donald Trump's views on Xi Jinping and potential trade tariffs | World News
- No. 4 Men's Tennis loses to No. 15 Stanford, 4-1
- SA looks to the future of Google Drive limits
- The Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Grammys & Fashion Details – The Hollywood Reporter
- 5 things foreign investors should know before betting on rising Indian stock markets
- Google plans to release Gemini Ultra next week
- International teachers – Page 15 – Schrole
- Taylor Swift announced her new album at the Grammys
- 18 Under 18 Awards | Anannyo Ghosh harmonizes success at 17; A proud winner of The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2024