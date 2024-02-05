Dementia risk: triples in the year after stroke





A new report shows that the risk of developing dementia within a year of surviving a stroke is significantly higher. study Using data from Ontario suggests this. The researchers searched the University of Toronto's Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences database. They identified more than 180,000 people who had suffered a stroke and matched the survivors to two control groups: the general population and people who had had a heart attack but not a stroke. The study, which looked at data from 2002 to 2022, found that stroke survivors had an 80% higher risk of dementia than both the general population and people who had a heart attack. “Our findings show that stroke survivors are uniquely susceptible to dementia, and the risk may be up to three times higher during the first year after a stroke,” said lead author of the study. said Raed Joundi, MD, PhD. McMaster University. Their study also found that nearly 20 percent of stroke survivors will develop dementia within the next five and a half years. The risk of bleeding in the brain was nearly 150 percent higher than the general population. “We found that the rate of post-stroke dementia was higher than the rate of recurrent stroke over the same period,” Joundy said. “Stroke can damage the brain, including areas important for cognitive function, and affect the ability to function in daily life. Some people experience a similar progressive decline in cognitive function.” Five years after suffering a stroke, the risk of dementia was 1.5 times lower than the general population. Although the risk continues to decrease over time, it remains high for up to 20 years after a stroke. Joundy, a researcher at the Population Health Research Institute, a joint venture between McMaster and Hamilton Health Services, said the findings support the importance of monitoring cognitive decline in stroke patients. He said people should be encouraged to make lifestyle changes such as quitting smoking and quitting smoking. Increased physical activity. “Further research is needed to understand why some people who have a stroke develop dementia and others do not,” she says. The study will be presented at the 2024 American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference, February 7-9 in Phoenix, Arizona. This is the world's first conference to bring together researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health. , according to the American Heart Association.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/risk-of-dementia-nearly-three-times-higher-one-year-after-stroke-study-1.6754997 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos