Ohio health officials confirm first measles case in 2024





COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child in Montgomery County has been diagnosed with measles, making it the first confirmed case in Ohio this year. The Ohio Department of Health said it is not currently aware of any new cases of the disease. The department is working with health officials in Dayton and Montgomery counties to identify and notify anyone who may have been exposed. According to the news release. Health officials recommend that anyone who has been infected get vaccinated. Officials say the vaccine may prevent or reduce the severity of the disease if given within 72 hours of infection. In Ohio, there was only one confirmed measles case in 2023, but the number rose to 90 in 2022. There were 121 cases nationwide in 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Of the 2,022 cases, 85 were from the central Ohio outbreak. The 2,022 new cases are the first in the state since 2019. The CDC reported nine measles cases nationwide this year, as of January 25, in Georgia, Missouri, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The CDC reports that more than 90% of the U.S. population has been vaccinated against measles. The agency blames the recent outbreak on misinformation about vaccines. “Measles can be a very serious illness for anyone,” Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff said in a statement. “The key to measles prevention is vaccination. If you haven't been vaccinated, we strongly recommend that you get vaccinated.” The Ohio Department of Health says measles is “highly contagious” and spread through coughing and sneezing. According to the agency, about 90% of people exposed to measles without immunity will become infected. The virus can survive in the air for up to two hours. Health officials say symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes and rash, which begin three to five days after other symptoms appear. About one in five children who contract measles is hospitalized with complications such as pneumonia, dehydration, and swelling of the brain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleveland.com/healthfit/2024/02/ohio-confirms-first-measles-case-in-2024.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

