Why are women more susceptible to autoimmune diseases? Mouse research hints at the answer | Smart News

Compared to men, women are at a much higher risk of developing autoimmune diseases, conditions in which the immune system attacks healthy cells in the body. Although researchers have offered many explanations for this discrepancy, its cause remains unclear.

Well, a study published last week in the journal cell A new theory has been proposed that a molecule responsible for shutting down one of a woman's two X chromosomes may be linked to an autoimmune response.

“This changes the way we think about the whole autoimmune process, especially the male and female biases.” E. John Wherry“It's a big deal,” he told Laurent Neergaard, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania who did not contribute to the discovery. Associated Press (AP).

is more than 24 million people Many people in the United States have autoimmune diseases, making them the third most common type of disease after cancer and heart disease. Scientists have discovered more than 80 autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and type 1 diabetes.

However, these diseases do not affect men and women equally. Four out of every five girlfriends with autoimmune disease are women. A theory as to why Researchers have pointed to sex hormones, environmental factors, the microbiome, and other possible causes, but scientists have yet to arrive at a definitive answer.

“This is a question that has puzzled immunologists and rheumatologists for the past 60 or 70 years.” Robert Lahitasaid a rheumatologist at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine who was not involved in the study. nature newsEllie Dolgin.

Meanwhile, others have hypothesized that chromosome It could be part of the explanation. Women have two X chromosomes, while men have one X and one Y chromosome. The X chromosome is thought to be involved in autoimmune diseases, and people with Klinefelter syndrome, who have two X chromosomes and one Y chromosome, have a pattern of male hormones but, like women, The risk of autoimmune diseases is high, the study authors wrote.

Chromosomes make proteins that play a role within the cell. To prevent the body from producing too many of these proteins, a woman's one of her two X chromosomes is suppressed in a process called. Inactivation of the X chromosome.

An RNA molecule called Xist, which only functions in women, randomly inactivates one of the two X chromosomes by attracting a clump of proteins that silence the X chromosome, the study authors wrote. . howard changThe new study's co-author, a physician-scientist at Stanford University, worked with Xist to discover that many of the proteins that shut down the X chromosome are associated with autoimmune diseases, according to the Associated Press. . So in a new study, the research team looked for a link between these diseases and Xist.

To do so, they genetically engineered male mice to produce Xist, which attracts mountains of proteins without silencing the X chromosome.

“When male mice express Xist, the level of immune disease is even worse,” Zhang says. new york timesCarl Zimmer.

Researchers also found that so-called autoantibodies produced by mice to attack Xist-related proteins were also present in the blood of people with the autoimmune diseases lupus, scleroderma, and dermatomyositis. . nature news.

“This is kind of a completely different and novel explanation for the female bias in immune diseases,” Chan said. statistics newsJonathan Worthen. “What our study actually showed is that it's not just a second X chromosome, it's actually a very special RNA that comes from that second X chromosome, and that perhaps only that RNA is the primary It means that it plays a role.”

Notably, this finding doesn't tell the whole story. According to the Associated Press, if Xist alone causes autoimmune disease, all women who produce the RNA form would suffer from these symptoms. Presumably, a trigger, such as an injury or infection, is needed to initiate an autoimmune response.

melissa lechneris an endocrinologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who did not contribute to the study results. new york times This means that instead of directly causing autoimmune disease, Xist may only increase autoimmunity.

“I don't think we have the data yet to say that's the most important thing.” [factor] Because at this point it's kind of the first observation that this is possible. ” Montserrat Angelasaid a geneticist at the University of Pennsylvania who was not involved in the study. statistics news. “This highlights the fact that there is more than one pathway involving an inactive X chromosome. There are various ways in which an inactive X may contribute to a female bias in autoimmune diseases. there is.”

In the future, scientists say these newly identified autoantibodies could be targeted to improve disease detection. Although more research is needed, the discovery “may give us a shorter path to diagnosing patients who appear clinically and immunologically quite different,” Wherry told The Associated Press.