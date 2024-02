Overcoming the Winter Blues: 4 Tips for Graduate Students – Graduate School

by Alumni Ambassador Elizabeth Crenshawmaster's student in social work and public health When winter arrives, many graduate students find themselves suffering from the infamous “winter blues.” Shorter days, colder temperatures, and academic demands can make it difficult to maintain a positive mindset. But have no fear. Here are some tips to beat the winter blues and stay on top of your game. let in natural light Winter brings many dark days, but exposure to natural light can significantly improve your mood and energy levels. If possible, take breaks outdoors, move your study space near a window, or invest in light therapy lamps that mimic natural light. Bask in precious rays to uplift your mood and boost your productivity. establish a routine Winter blues thrives on chaos and lack of structure. Combat this by establishing a consistent daily routine. Set clear work hours, allow for break times, and create a clearly defined study schedule. Routine helps create a sense of stability and control, which is essential to navigating the challenges of graduate school life over the winter.Please check student success workshop Click here for additional guidance on establishing a routine. stay active Make your health a priority. Regular exercise is a powerful weapon against the winter blues. Physical activity releases endorphins, feel-good hormones, and helps combat the lethargy that comes with cold weather. Do you go to the gym? Mort Harris Recreation and Fitness Center For easy aerobic exercise and weight training. If you're looking for group activities, explore our many online and in-person activities. group fitness classes Offered or Register within the wall or club sports league. Incorporating exercise into your routine can make a big difference in your mood and overall health, so try to schedule some time each week. Related: How to succeed in graduate school connect with friends Isolation can cause winter blues, especially for graduate students who are immersed in research and research. Fight loneliness by staying connected to your peers.Schedule and participate in study sessions campus activitiesor let's meet at one of your local restaurant. Social interaction can provide much-needed support and friendship. Getting through the winter blues as a graduate student requires a proactive approach and commitment to self-care. Incorporating these strategies into your daily life will help you stay motivated and get through the winter season with a positive academic outlook. Remember, spring is just around the corner, bringing with it new energy and opportunities for growth. Stay focused, stay connected, and beat the winter blues.

