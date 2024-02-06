Low Vision Awareness Month aims to educate about the causes and effects of the condition





TYLER, Texas (KLTV) – February is known as Low Vision Awareness Month, and the month is used to pay attention to the signs before it's too late. Approximately 500,000 people are newly diagnosed with amblyopia each year. According to the CDC, the number of people diagnosed with amblyopia is expected to double to about 9.5 million over the next 30 years. Tyler Rechina Consultant Dr. Harshi Baines said amblyopia is vision loss often caused by eye disease. “Some of the most common diseases in our region include macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. We have had some innovative treatments in both arenas,” Baines said. Told. Low vision is different from visual impairment or blindness and is less serious. Dr. Baines says their clinic first examines patients to determine what stage of amblyopia they have, then treats it with intraocular injections. “This is the easiest way to get effective medicine where you need it. Some of these treatments can slow further vision loss or even help restore some vision.” Baines said. Once your amblyopia subsides, you will begin to rely on your optometry partner in town. “Even things like updating your glasses can improve your vision and help you make the most of your available vision,” Baines says. He said this month was an important focus on the topic as a way to identify the early stages of low vision before it becomes irreversible. “Symptoms such as seeing straight or wavy lines when you look outside or seeing new dark spots in your vision may be due to macular degeneration. Alternatively, you may notice flashing lights or shadows in your vision. , curtains, or if you see new floaters,” Baines said. Dr. Baines suggests performing weekly eye exams at home. “Close one eye and check one eye at a time. Often, a good eye condition will mask symptoms in the other eye, so make a conscious effort to check your vision at least once a week. “Testing for clarity can often catch problems much earlier,” Baines said. For more interviews with Dr. Baines, please visit the Big Red Box on our website. Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.

