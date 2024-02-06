About 1 in 10 adults in Connecticut still uses cigarettes, as the CDC urges smokers to quit.





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched a new ad Monday to encourage people to quit smoking. “As a gay teenager trying to figure out who I was, I hid behind a cigarette,” said “Angie P.” from Cincinnati, said in one of the CDC's ads. “It influenced me. I've been a singer since I was three years old,” Angie told The Connecticut Public about her medical history, asking that her full name not be used. “So I sang, you know, [in] He joined a gospel choir, a rhythm and blues band, and even lived briefly in Las Vegas. But I couldn't hit the notes I was good at and I knew it had caught up with me. ” Angie, now 62, said she quit smoking in her 40s. And her experience with starting menthol cigarettes, which can change the way the brain detects taste and the sensation of pain, is far from unique. Menthol, an ingredient added to cigarettes, has “numbing and cooling properties” that make it easier to start smoking and harder to quit, said Kristi Marinak, a consultant in the CDC's Office on Smoking and Health. Marinak said cigarettes have a “mint-like aroma and odor, which makes it easier to inhale the tobacco smoke more deeply and masks the harshness of the tobacco smoke.” Currently, about 1 in 10 people Adults in Connecticut smoke cigarettesaccording to the CDC. Many people, like Angie, start young. She was 15 years old when she first started smoking. “We used to have these little candy cigarettes that when you blew them, something would come out at the end,” Angie said. “And I was attracted to the package of cigarettes that her mother smoked. And she was attracted to me because her mother was beautiful. And if she did that, it was okay. ” According to the CDC, young people, racial and ethnic minority groups, and LGBTQ+ people are more likely to smoke menthol cigarettes than other groups. The agency says these products are more likely to be used by women, people with low incomes and people with mental health conditions. According to the CDC, tobacco companies are particularly aggressive in marketing menthol-flavored tobacco products to people who identify as Black and African American. CDC estimates that if menthol cigarettes are no longer available, 8,200 more adults smoke in Connecticut Will stop smoking. of The agency is Encourage smokers to quit over the phone 1-800-Please stop now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mainepublic.org/2024-02-05/cdc-launches-nationwide-campaign-to-curb-smoking-in-ct-roughly-1-out-of-10-adults-still-smoke The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos