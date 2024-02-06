Heavy cannabis use may contribute to anxiety disorders, a new study has found.This age group is most at risk

Almost one-third of emergency room visits Cannabis-related concerns Developing a new anxiety disorder within three years, according to a study published Monday.

the study-Published today in of lancet open access journal e-clinical medicine— This is said to be the most comprehensive study of the relationship between cannabis use and anxiety to date.

Canadian researchers examined the health records of more than 12 million people in Ontario between 2008 and 2019 who had no record of an anxiety disorder or received treatment for it. For those who visited the emergency department, cannabis use During this period, patients were more than three times more likely to be diagnosed with a new anxiety disorder within three years during outpatient visits, emergency rooms, and hospitals, the study found. They were also nine times more likely to need another medical visit (outpatient visit, ER visit, or hospitalization) for their anxiety disorder in the future.

Researchers noted that young cannabis users between the ages of 10 and 24 were particularly at risk, especially men.

Does cannabis reduce anxiety or reduce anxiety? Expert opinions vary

Scientists are wondering whether cannabis use causes anxiety, or whether anxiety symptoms in many cannabis users are pre-existing but underdiagnosed and users are attempting to self-medicate. I'm not sure.

Nevertheless, the study authors cautioned against using cannabis for therapeutic purposes. anxiety. Evidence of its effectiveness is lacking, they write. Additionally, its use may delay the initiation of evidence-based treatments such as prescription drugs or therapies, or worsen symptoms.

a 2020 survey Published in Translational Medicine Journal He noted that THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, is known to increase anxiety, but CBD (a non-psychoactive cannabis derivative) has been noted to reduce anxiety. .

Ann April 2023 Survey was announced on Creus Researchers at an unnamed hospital in the state reported an increase in emergency department visits for psychiatric effects of marijuana since Michigan legalized marijuana in 2018. Nearly 20% of emergency department visits over a 2-year period were diagnosed with cannabis-induced anxiety. discovered by researchers.

in 2018 notes Published in New England Journal of Medicine Journal Watch, Dr Peter Roy Byrne, senior consulting editor in psychiatry for this publication, said: Cannabis uses a “Band-Aid” A strategy for people with symptoms of mood and anxiety disorders that may improve mood temporarily but worsens long-term outcomes.

“There is absolutely no research suggesting the use of cannabis as a viable treatment strategy for anxiety or depression.” he wrote. “…continued use more than occasionally is likely to impair treatment results, which are likely to improve if use is discontinued or significantly reduced to no more than once a week.”