How do you know if you have ADHD? 10 ways to tell

People with ADHD usually exhibit symptoms that are primarily related to inattention or symptoms that are primarily related to hyperactivity. or if sufficient symptoms are present to meet the criteria for both inattention and hyperactivity-impulsivity; Diagnosis of ADHD is considered a “composite presentation”.

Also known as the 18-Item ADHD Self-Report Scale. ASRS-v1.1 Symptom Checklistasks nine screening questions that assess inattention criteria and nine questions that address hyperactivity and impulsivity. Self-testing is a good place to start to determine if you have ADHD, but it cannot give you an official diagnosis.

Read what you need to know about 10 ways to tell if you have ADHD based on the most common ADHD symptoms. Why is an online ADHD test the first step to answering the question “Do I have ADHD?” and how to get an official diagnosis.

3 types of ADHD According to the DSM-5 diagnostic criteria, there are three types or symptoms of ADHD: mainly carelessness Presentation (ADHD-I)

Presentation (ADHD-I) mainly Hyperactivity/impulsivity Presentation (ADHD-HI)

Presentation (ADHD-HI) Combined Presentation (ADHD-C)

fidget

Fidgeting is a core symptom of ADHD. According to hyperactivity-impulsivity criteria, a tendency to fidget is characterized by tapping one's hands or feet, struggling in one's seat, or getting up and moving around in situations where one would expect to remain seated. Feelings of fidgetiness are often expressed as restlessness in adults and adolescents over the age of 17.

there is a problem with the organization

Do you have trouble keeping things organized when doing things that require organizational skills? Under the inattention criterion, regularly struggling to organize tasks and activities is a sign of ADHD. Poor organization can be related to a lack of patience and concentration.

you are often late

People with ADHD often forget about daily activities, lose track of time, and are often late or late. ADHD is associated with impairments in time perception. A 2023 review of 10 years of research concluded that in addition to having difficulties with time perception, adults with ADHD also have problems with time estimation and time management.

others say you are forgetful

Do you often misplace or lose things? Do you need to remember where you put items you need for a particular activity or task? Do you need help remembering an appointment or obligation? Your forgetfulness People have started commenting on? Under the inattention criterion, forgetfulness and misplacing or losing everyday objects are signs of ADHD.

From a scientific point of view, working memory The deficit is associated with forgetfulness in ADHD. Cognitive working memory training (CWMT) may have therapeutic effects.

people complain when you don't listen to them

Not listening and talking too much are both signs of ADHD. One of the signs of ADHD is not seeming to listen when spoken to directly. On the hyperactive/impulsivity scale, talking too much and blurting out answers or reactions before others have finished speaking are both signs of her ADHD. Delays in speech processing are also associated with his ADHD.

lack of concentration

People with ADHD often have difficulty paying close attention to details without getting distracted. How much trouble do you have to stay alert when doing boring or repetitive tasks? Do you find yourself easily distracted and making careless mistakes?

People with ADHD are easily distracted and often fail to complete tasks because they are naturally distracted and have difficulty concentrating.

Leaving tasks unfinished

Do you often fail to finish what you start because you lose focus and get sidetracked? Do you struggle to put together the final details of a project and habitually leave tasks unfinished? , is a sign of ADHD. Decreased attention spans make it especially difficult for people with ADHD to complete long projects or complete boring tasks.

can't control impulses

People with ADHD often feel the need to interrupt others or participate in other people's conversations without their permission. A common sign of impulsivity is difficulty waiting your turn or cutting in line. According to the hyperactive-impulsivity criteria, feeling like you're being driven by a motor that makes you hyperactive and unable to control your impulses is a sign of ADHD.

When you can't control your impulses, you're more likely to take dangerous risks or act recklessly.

difficult to control emotions

Emotion dysregulation, or the inability to control one's emotions, is a core symptom of ADHD. People with ADHD often have difficulty participating in quiet leisure activities. irritability, aggression, uncontrollable anger, explosion of emotionsor tantrums can also be a sign of ADHD.

Had behavioral problems as a child

According to DSM-5 criteria, adults diagnosed with ADHD typically had ADHD-related behavioral problems by age 12.

Adult ADHD: Getting Diagnosed

for Adults who may have ADHD,take ADHD test It is the first step in seeking a diagnosis. Online self-tests can reveal symptoms but cannot provide a formal diagnosis. To know for sure if you have ADHD, talk to a health care provider or trained mental health professional who can give you an official diagnosis.

of DSM-5 To clinically diagnose ADHD in adults 17 years and older, at least 5 symptoms of inattention and/or 5 symptoms of hyperactivity/impulsivity must persist for at least 6 months.





summary

The diagnosis of ADHD is based on the prevalence of specific symptoms associated with each category. For some people with ADHD, paying attention is the most important issue. For some people, the main symptom is sitting still. Self-tests can reveal the symptoms of her ADHD that someone is experiencing, but the only way to know for sure if you have her ADHD is to speak to your healthcare provider or mental health professional. The best thing to do is to consult an expert.