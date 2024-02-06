Insomnia is common months after even mild coronavirus infections





According to the results of a new survey of Vietnamese patients, Frontiers of public health yesterday, Seventy-six percent of people who reported a mild case of COVID-19 in the past six months said they were currently experiencing insomnia, and 22.8% of them said they had severe insomnia. the study The study is based on a survey of 1,056 adults diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past six months. All study participants were contacted through Vietnam's national registry of confirmed coronavirus cases. No one was hospitalized with COVID-19, and no participants reported a history of insomnia or mental illness. The study on various post-COVID-19 symptoms was completed from June to September 2022. In addition to demographic information, participants were asked about the duration and severity of their COVID-19 infection and any anxiety, depression, or stress symptoms. Patients were also asked to compare their sleep quality, sleep duration, and ease of falling asleep over the past two weeks compared to before they contracted the coronavirus. Poor sleep, such as waking up frequently Of the 76.1% who said they were currently experiencing insomnia, half reported new symptoms of waking up frequently during the night since becoming infected with COVID-19. One-third said they experienced difficulty falling asleep. The authors note that the 76% figure is much higher than reports of insomnia in the general population (10% to 20%). The authors found no correlation between the severity of early coronavirus symptoms and insomnia. In fact, even people who report having asymptomatic COVID-19 infection report later experiencing insomnia. The researchers also found that there was no correlation between the duration of COVID-19 infection and insomnia. If you experience insomnia after COVID-19, don't assume it's normal. Study participants who experienced an increase in depression and anxiety symptoms after contracting COVID-19 were at highest risk for insomnia.Participants with high depression scores (odds ratio) [OR]3.45; 95% confidence interval [CI]1.87 to 6.34) or anxiety scores (OR, 3.93; 95% CI, 2.52 to 6.13) were more than three times as likely to develop insomnia. The authors said the study found strong to moderate correlations between insomnia, depression, and anxiety, suggesting a role for pharmacological treatment of insomnia post-COVID-19. Ta. “Our findings add to the current literature on post-COVID-19 insomnia and provide comprehensive guidance to address the psychological and sleep health of COVID-19 patients after recovery. “This study highlights the critical importance of implementing effective interventions,” the authors concluded. on the frontier press release Commenting on the study, lead author Phuong Te Ky Hoang, MD, of Phoenica University in Vietnam, said the study confirmed what he had found anecdotally as a sleep researcher: after a mild COVID-19 infection. More people are reporting insomnia. “I received many questions and complaints from relatives, friends, and colleagues about sleep problems after recovering from COVID-19,” Huang said. “If you have insomnia after COVID-19, don't assume it's normal.”

